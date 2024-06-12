PROVIDENCE, RI (June 12, 2024) - The PPL Foundation announced today it is awarding $232,400 in funding to support 17 nonprofit organizations working to improve the lives and well-being of individuals throughout the Ocean State.

PPL Foundation was established by PPL Corporation, Rhode Island Energy's parent company, in 2012 to support programs that improve lives in areas served by PPL's utilities. Since 2022, the PPL Foundation has awarded over $1 million in grants to organizations across Rhode Island.

"The latest grants from PPL Foundation will support and amplify the tremendous efforts of nonprofits working hard every day to improve lives in our communities, inspire change and expand opportunities for Rhode Islanders," said Greg Cornett, president of Rhode Island Energy and an officer of PPL Foundation.

The Empowering Communities grants program supports organizations across communities served by Rhode Island Energy. The program funds organizations focused on education; diversity, equity and inclusion; and sustainable communities. "This is the first round of funding in 2024 to Rhode Island organizations. In December 2023, the PPL Foundation granted $200,000 to 18 nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island,"added Cornett.

The Foundation's latest investments will support various initiatives including basic necessities for temporary housing, literacy improvement programs, youth development and employment, early college access and out-of-school programs, from STEM-based education to urban environmental initiatives.

"We believe in the power of purpose-driven partnerships to create meaningful and lasting change," said Lissette Santana, president of PPL Foundation. "By providing these resources to Rhode Island organizations, we not only invest in the communities Rhode Island Energy serves, but collectively, we're helping to ensure the betterment of our customers' lives."

Empowering Communities grants for Spring 2024, ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, were awarded to:

Aquidneck Community Table

Brown University

DownCity Design

FirstWorks

South County Habitat for Humanity

House of Hope

Leadership Rhode Island

Meals on Wheels

New England Institute of Technology

Newport Tree Conservancy

Project Green Schools

Providence After School Alliance

RI Afterschool Network

Rhode Island Kids Count

Roots 2Empower

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre

Young Voices

This is the first round of grants awarded to Rhode Island organizations this year. The next round of grant applications will be accepted later this summer. To learn more about PPL Foundation and the Empowering Communities program, click here.

About the PPL Foundation

The PPL Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization. Funded by PPL Corporation shareowners, the foundation was formed to support community initiatives in the areas served by PPL Corporation's utilities. Through strategic partnerships, the PPL Foundation supports nonprofit organizations that are engaged in innovative and groundbreaking work to create vibrant, sustainable communities; advance diversity, equityand inclusion; and support children's success from cradle to career in both Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

For more information, visitwww.pplcares.com.

# # #