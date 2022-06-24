Log in
PPL : Rhode Island Energy Announces $2.5 Million Contribution to Support RI's Renewable Energy Fund
PU
Morgan Stanley Adjusts PPL Price Target to $26 From $30, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
PPL Corporation - LG&E and KU request proposals for generation as they look toward a clean energy future, Utilities seeking to replace energy produced by older, coal-fired units
AQ
PPL : Keep cool and take control of your energy bill this summer

06/24/2022 | 10:56am EDT
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (June 24, 2022) - Summer is officially here, and with it comes hotter temperatures. And while summer means getting out and enjoying some fun in the sun, it also means using more electricity to cool both you and your home.
Air-conditioning costs account for approximately 12% of total home energy expenses, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, but by taking some simple steps you can get ahead of your energy bills this summer. PPL Electric has tips and programs so you can save both energy and money to help offset the impact of increased summer usage and the inflation that is impacting all sectors of the economy.
One of the easiest ways to make an impact on your energy use is by making your home more energy efficient. Consider these energy-efficiency tips to beat the heat this summer:
  • Be a big fan, of fans: Ceiling fans are economical and cost far less to use than air conditioners. Remember to only use ceiling fans in occupied rooms because they work on the wind-chill effect to cool people. Plus, using a ceiling fan lets you raise the temperature setting on your thermostat by one to three degrees.
  • Make your thermostat, thermo-smart: Speaking of thermostats, a Wi-Fi-enabled smart thermostat automatically adjusts the temperature settings in your home to save you money. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can save as much as 10% a year on cooling by turning your thermostat up seven to 10 degrees for eight hours a day.
  • Keep the cold air in, and hot air out: Insulating your attic helps keep heat out. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that homeowners can save an average of 15% on heating and cooling costs by air sealing their homes - in places like gaps around windows and doors - and adding insulation in attics and floors over crawl spaces and basements.
  • Save the chores for nighttime: Minimize the use of major heat-generating appliances - such as dishwashers, stoves, washers and dryers - during the warmest hours of the day. They increase heat gain in your home.
  • Don't overdue the AC: Just because you have the thermostat set to 68, doesn't mean your home will cool any faster. Lowering your thermostat setting makes the air conditioner run longer and use more energy. So be sure to pick an adequate setting and run with it during the summer season.
For more information, energy-efficiency tips and tools - or to learn about rebates and programs offered by PPL Electric - visit savewithppl.com.
Additionally, here are some other ways to save with PPL Electric:
  • Track your use: Once you've incorporated some energy-efficiency changes into your life, you can analyze how they are helping to decrease your overall usage at pplelectric.com. You can quickly and easily sign up for an online account and track your electricity use over time. You'll be able to compare month to month, or even day to day, and use that knowledge to continue to make small changes to save yourself some money.
  • Try budget billing: Another way you can take control of your energy bill this summer is through our budget billing program. We'll take the average of your electricity use over the past year and even out your monthly payments to make them more predictable. Plus, we've made it easier than ever to enroll. You can sign up for budget billing on our website by signing into your online account and clicking, "Get Help Paying," to begin the process.
  • Shop for the best rate: At PPL Electric, we deliver your electricity, but we don't own the power plants where it's generated. And, in Pennsylvania, you can shop around for a supplier that offers what's right for you, such as the lowest cost provider or a renewable energy generator. If you do choose to shop, we encourage you to pay attention to the specific terms of the agreements you sign. Sometimes suppliers offer introductory offers or special incentives. Beware of variable rates that often start low and then increase significantly with the price of energy. Learn all about how to shop smart and potentially save at pplelectric.com/shopsmart.
  • Get help paying: If you fall behind on your bill, or just need an extension to make your payment, we can help. Check out our assistance programs and payment agreements at pplelectric.com/billhelp.
From helping to make your home more energy efficient to offering ways to track usage, PPL Electric has ways to help you take control of your energy use this summer. For more helpful tips on dealing with higher seasonal bills, visit pplelectric.com/highbill.
PPL Electric Utilities delivers safe, reliable and affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in eastern and central Pennsylvania. It regularly ranks among the country's best utility companies for reliability and customer satisfaction. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer and an active supporter of the communities it serves. It is a part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies. Visit pplelectric.com or connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for energy efficiency tips, bill help information, guidance on shopping for an electricity supplier, storm updates and more.
Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contact: For news media: Russ Hryvnak, 570-807-2229, rhryvnak@pplweb.com
PPL Electric Utilities

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 14:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
