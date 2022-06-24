PPL : Keep cool and take control of your energy bill this summer

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (June 24, 2022) - Summer is officially here, and with it comes hotter temperatures. And while summer means getting out and enjoying some fun in the sun, it also means using more electricity to cool both you and your home.

Air-conditioning costs account for approximately 12% of total home energy expenses, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, but by taking some simple steps you can get ahead of your energy bills this summer. PPL Electric has tips and programs so you can save both energy and money to help offset the impact of increased summer usage and the inflation that is impacting all sectors of the economy.

One of the easiest ways to make an impact on your energy use is by making your home more energy efficient. Consider these energy-efficiency tips to beat the heat this summer:

Be a big fan, of fans: Ceiling fans are economical and cost far less to use than air conditioners. Remember to only use ceiling fans in occupied rooms because they work on the wind-chill effect to cool people. Plus, using a ceiling fan lets you raise the temperature setting on your thermostat by one to three degrees.

Minimize the use of major heat-generating appliances - such as dishwashers, stoves, washers and dryers - during the warmest hours of the day. They increase heat gain in your home. Don't overdue the AC: Just because you have the thermostat set to 68, doesn't mean your home will cool any faster. Lowering your thermostat setting makes the air conditioner run longer and use more energy. So be sure to pick an adequate setting and run with it during the summer season.

Additionally, here are some other ways to save with PPL Electric:

Track your use: Once you've incorporated some energy-efficiency changes into your life, you can analyze how they are helping to decrease your overall usage at pplelectric.com . You can quickly and easily sign up for an online account and track your electricity use over time. You'll be able to compare month to month, or even day to day, and use that knowledge to continue to make small changes to save yourself some money.

At PPL Electric, we deliver your electricity, but we don't own the power plants where it's generated. And, in Pennsylvania, you can shop around for a supplier that offers what's right for you, such as the lowest cost provider or a renewable energy generator. If you do choose to shop, we encourage you to pay attention to the specific terms of the agreements you sign. Sometimes suppliers offer introductory offers or special incentives. Beware of variable rates that often start low and then increase significantly with the price of energy. Learn all about how to shop smart and potentially save at . Get help paying: If you fall behind on your bill, or just need an extension to make your payment, we can help. Check out our assistance programs and payment agreements at pplelectric.com/billhelp .

pplelectric.com/highbill . From helping to make your home more energy efficient to offering ways to track usage, PPL Electric has ways to help you take control of your energy use this summer. For more helpful tips on dealing with higher seasonal bills, visit

