PPL : Kentucky Utilities Company ranks first in electric residential study

01/13/2022 | 11:11am EST
(LEXINGTON, Ky.) - Residential customers have once again ranked Kentucky Utilities Company first in electric residential customer satisfaction among the utility's peers in the Midwest mid-size region.

The honor was awarded by J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics, following the company's recently released J.D. Power 2021 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

This is the sixth consecutive year KU has ranked highest in its region. KU's sister utility, Louisville Gas and Electric Company, ranked sixth in this year's study. KU has received six J.D. Power awards for Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction.

"We're honored to once again be recognized by our residential customers for delivering best-in-class service," said Eileen Saunders, LG&E and KU vice president-Customer Services. "Our employees remain steadfast in their commitment to provide safe, affordable, reliable, sustainable energy to our customers, all while helping the economy and the communities we serve continue to recover from the pandemic."

Awarded in December, this honor marks KU's second J.D. Power award for 2021, and comes on the heels of the utility earning top honors in electric business customer satisfaction. Overall satisfaction is examined across six factors: power quality and reliability; corporate citizenship; price; billing and payment; communications; and customer care.

Visit the J.D. Power website to learn more about the 2021 Electric Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

###

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies, are regulated utilities that serve more than 1.3 million customers and have consistently ranked among the best companies for customer service in the United States. LG&E serves 332,000 natural gas and 425,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties. KU serves 564,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and five counties in Virginia. More information is available at www.lge-ku.com and www.pplweb.com.

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 16:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
