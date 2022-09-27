Advanced search
    PPL   US69351T1060

PPL CORPORATION

(PPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:05 2022-09-27 pm EDT
27.13 USD   -1.36%
PPL : LG&E boosting its assistance to help those in need this winter by $200,000

09/27/2022 | 11:53am EDT
(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) -- Across the nation, wholesale natural gas prices going into the winter heating season are forecasted to be higher than the same time last year. In an effort to help its most vulnerable customers weather the expected rise in heating costs, Louisville Gas and Electric Company announced today it plans to increase its matching fund for Community Winterhelp by $200,000.

LG&E will increase its match to $2 for every $1 donated by residential customers to the fund during the months of October to December.

"We want our customers to know that we're here to support them, and we are extremely concerned about how the anticipated high national market price of natural gas might impact them this winter," said Eileen Saunders, vice president-Customer Service. "As a result, we are creating this matching fund to help those who have trouble paying their energy bills this winter and working closely with community partners to assist those in need."

Community Winterhelp is a nonprofit organization managed by the Louisville Urban League and the Association of Community Ministries, that helps customers in financial crises pay their heating bills. Since 1983, when the program was created, it has raised more than $8.5 million with approximately $3.3 million donated by LG&E. The dollars raised have assisted about 35,000 of our community's most vulnerable families with paying their heating bills.

"Community Winterhelp is grateful that LG&E is stepping in with this much-needed initiative at a time when many area families are facing urgent financial challenges caused by rising costs for food, housing and utilities," said Mary Bryan, Community Winterhelp Board Member. "We are proud to partner with LG&E and social service providers in helping families in need of energy assistance."

Residential customers can donate to Community Winterhelp by adding the donated amount to their monthly LG&E bill or by mailing a check or money order with "Winterhelp" in the memo line to:

LG&E
ATTN: Customer Commitment Department
P.O. Box 32010
Louisville, KY 40232

In preparation for this winter, customers are encouraged to prepare now, before cold weather sets in.

  • Ensure heating systems are operating efficiently.
  • Seal leaks and gaps around the home with caulk, spray foam or weather stripping.
  • Make sure warm air registers are not blocked by drapes or furniture.
  • Sign up for LG&E's Budget Payment Plan for a more predictable bill.
  • For additional energy saving tips, assistance resources and donation details, customers are encouraged to visit lge-ku.com/assistance-programs.


###

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies, are regulated utilities that serve more than 1.3 million customers and have consistently ranked among the best companies for customer service in the United States. LG&E serves 333,000 natural gas and 429,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties. KU serves 566,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and five counties in Virginia. More information is available at www.lge-ku.com and www.pplweb.com.

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 15:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
