(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) - The Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center quickly emerged as a catalyst for economic growth since its opening in 2021, hosting more than 3,000 events and community programs with attendees from 20 countries and all 50 states. The 24-acre venue is an ideal destination, located in the Russell neighborhood of West Louisville and near Interstate 64, for electric vehicle drivers who live nearby or are visiting the area.

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center unveiled today two new high-speed electric vehicle charging stations, located in the venue's parking area.

"We're thrilled to further expand our network of publicly available charging stations for EV drivers who live in or travel through Kentucky, and to offer them the fastest type of charging currently available," said LG&E and KU Vice President of Customer Services Shannon Montgomery.

"We are always looking for ways to better serve the visitors who come to events and other activities at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center," said Marcus McAlpin, Assistant General Manager for ASM Global, which manages the venue. "Our fans and athletes visit the facility from cities across the United States and this partnership with LG&E to provide EV charging stations gives our visitors greater peace of mind. With the easy access from multiple major roadways, we also think this will fill a need for those passing through the area and will help us contribute to our greater goal of contributing to a more sustainable future."

LG&E and its sister utility, Kentucky Utilities Company, operate a network of publicly available EV charging stations across Kentucky and partner with business customers interested in hosting charging stations at their locations.

These new 350-kilowatt DC fast charging stations are part of the utilities' commitment to add high-speed EV charging in up to eight locations across their service territories to increase accessibility, reduce range anxiety and support the growing number of EV motorists in and traveling through Kentucky.

The utilities' suite of EV charging station programs and new Optimized EV Charging program make it easier for current and prospective EV owners to power their commute and day-to-day driving habits.

Visit lge-ku.com/ev to learn more about these charging stations and LG&E and KU's charging station programs.



