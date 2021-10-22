Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPL Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   US69351T1060

PPL CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPL : Promoting careers in energy

10/22/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PPL Electric Utilities employees from various fields met with students and parents throughout the week to discuss exciting opportunities in the energy industry as part of Careers in Energy Week.

The virtual and in-person activities took place at Commonwealth Charter Academy in Harrisburg, and William Allen High School and Casa Guadalupe's after-school program in Allentown.

Field workers showcased bucket trucks and personal protective equipment and talked about their rewarding careers. Engineers and cyber security workers also discussed career options in their fields.

"The main goal is to create awareness of career possibilities within the energy industry," said Sarath Trujillo, senior employee relations consultant. "Unless students have a mentor, parent or friend who exposes them to energy careers, they may not be aware. It helps give them a jumpstart in thinking about the energy industry. Also, when we support initiatives like these, we build upon our reputation as an employer of choice."

Charles Brown, field manager-Distribution Operations, enjoyed educating students and parents about PPL and opportunities at the company during an event Monday at Commonwealth Charter Academy.

Brown told parents and students about PPL's focus on promoting diversity and inclusion, discussed the trade of a lineperson and PPL's emphasis on safety, and talked about the good wages and benefits available at PPL.

"When individuals hear the term electrician, they normally relate it to residential, commercial or industrial work," Brown said. "The trade of a lineperson is not as widely advertised. For this reason, I feel it is my responsibility to educate the public on the opportunities at PPL relative to this field of work."

Brown said students and parents were engaged. PPL Electric Utilities' Human Resources department plans to follow up with students and parents.

"It was good for them to see our equipment and speak to the line techs who perform the work," he said. "The parents left with a better understanding of the trade and felt it was an option for some of their children."

Joshua Bell, journeyman lineman (left) and Heathan Firman, helper, explain what it's like to be a PPL fieldworker to parents and students at Commonwealth Charter Academy in Harrisburg.

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PPL CORPORATION
11:44aPPL : Promoting careers in energy
PU
10/21PPL CORPORATION : to conduct webcast on Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
PR
10/18PEMBINA PIPELINE : RBC Capital Markets Says Pembina's Plan to Acquire Inter Pipeline's NGL..
MT
10/14ESPERANZA : A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope
PU
10/13PPL : New 125-megawatt solar facility planned for Kentucky
PU
10/12PPL : adds Heather B. Redman to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
10/12PPL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial ..
AQ
10/11PPL : named Adoption Advocate by Dave Thomas Foundation
PU
10/11PPL CORPORATION : adds Heather B. Redman to Board of Directors
PR
10/11PPL Corporation Adds Heather B. Redman to Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PPL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 102 M - -
Net income 2021 1 091 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 058 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 5,72%
Capitalization 22 326 M 22 326 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 12 318
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart PPL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PPL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 29,01 $
Average target price 31,27 $
Spread / Average Target 7,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Sorgi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph P. Bergstein Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Craig A. Rogerson Independent Chairman
W. Mark Brooks Chief Information & Security Officer
Gregory N. Dudkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPL CORPORATION2.87%22 326
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.32%46 778
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.91%45 320
SEMPRA3.04%41 596
ENGIE-3.37%34 046
E.ON SE19.73%32 947