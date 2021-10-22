PPL : Promoting careers in energy

PPL Electric Utilities employees from various fields met with students and parents throughout the week to discuss exciting opportunities in the energy industry as part of Careers in Energy Week.

The virtual and in-person activities took place at Commonwealth Charter Academy in Harrisburg, and William Allen High School and Casa Guadalupe's after-school program in Allentown.

Field workers showcased bucket trucks and personal protective equipment and talked about their rewarding careers. Engineers and cyber security workers also discussed career options in their fields.

"The main goal is to create awareness of career possibilities within the energy industry," said Sarath Trujillo, senior employee relations consultant. "Unless students have a mentor, parent or friend who exposes them to energy careers, they may not be aware. It helps give them a jumpstart in thinking about the energy industry. Also, when we support initiatives like these, we build upon our reputation as an employer of choice."

Charles Brown, field manager-Distribution Operations, enjoyed educating students and parents about PPL and opportunities at the company during an event Monday at Commonwealth Charter Academy.

Brown told parents and students about PPL's focus on promoting diversity and inclusion, discussed the trade of a lineperson and PPL's emphasis on safety, and talked about the good wages and benefits available at PPL.

"When individuals hear the term electrician, they normally relate it to residential, commercial or industrial work," Brown said. "The trade of a lineperson is not as widely advertised. For this reason, I feel it is my responsibility to educate the public on the opportunities at PPL relative to this field of work."

Brown said students and parents were engaged. PPL Electric Utilities' Human Resources department plans to follow up with students and parents.

"It was good for them to see our equipment and speak to the line techs who perform the work," he said. "The parents left with a better understanding of the trade and felt it was an option for some of their children."

Joshua Bell, journeyman lineman (left) and Heathan Firman, helper, explain what it's like to be a PPL fieldworker to parents and students at Commonwealth Charter Academy in Harrisburg.