ALLENTOWN, Pa. (May 20, 2024) - PPL Electric Utilities reminds its customers to keep electrical safety at the top of their to-do lists as they take advantage of the warmer weather and extra daylight to complete outdoor and indoor household projects this spring and summer.

PPL Electric employees make safety their priority during every job , and we want to make sure our customers always stay safe around electricity and stay aware of potential electrical safety hazards.

In recognition of National Electrical Safety Month, PPL Electric provides the following electrical safety tips to its customers.

Outdoor safety

Only use electrical products that are marked for outdoor use.

Always be alert when working in the vicinity of power lines.

Always be aware of the location of overhead and underground power lines to avoid injury.

Carry extension ladders parallel to the ground and check for the location of overhead power lines before setting the ladder upright.

Call 811 to have underground utility lines marked at least three full business days before doing any digging.

Indoor safety

Check electrical cords for worn spots or frayed wires and replace damaged cords.

Never overload an extension cord or plug one extension cord into another. Too many appliances or devices plugged into a single extension cord can cause overheating, which can lead to fire.

Don't run extension cords under carpets or rugs. This can cause them to overheat and catch fire. Avoid running them under furniture, which can damage the insulating cover.

Keep flammable materials away from lamps and heaters. Place electric space heaters away from well-traveled areas to prevent others from tripping or falling over them.

Install safety covers over unused outlets to prevent small children from playing with them.

PPL Electric offers a variety of important electrical safety information and resources at pplelectric.com/safety. You can find resources for specific groups including:

First responders - ppl.e-smartresponders.com .

. Contractors - ppl.e-smartworkers.com .

. Children - ppl.e-smartkids.com .

