PPL : LG&E and KU encourage Kentucky customers to take advantage of assistance funding

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) - Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company are encouraging customers with outstanding utility bills accumulated during the pandemic to take advantage of assistance designed to help customers get back on their feet. The reminder comes as the utilities prepare to bring their suspension of disconnects for residential customers, which has been in place for more than a year, to an end in June.

At the onset of the pandemic, in March 2020, LG&E and KU suspended service disconnections for nonpayment for residential customers. In addition, the utilities waived new late payment charges and third-party payment fees, offered extended payment arrangements, and provided information and resources for financial assistance available through the many COVID-19 Relief Funds.

'Throughout the pandemic we've been committed to working with our customers and have continued to extend the suspension of disconnects to ensure customers who need support have an opportunity to receive the full benefit of the local, state and federal assistance funds available to them,' said LG&E and KU Vice President of Customer Services Eileen Saunders. 'We're providing this advanced awareness of our plans to resume disconnects so that customers can seek out additional assistance or arrange a payment plan which gives them an opportunity to avoid loss of service.'

Customers with outstanding balances will begin receivingdisconnection notices during the May billing cycle indicating that disconnections will resume in June.

Setting up a payment plan

Customers who are behind can set up a payment plan that best fits their situation and spreads out their past due balance over installments. Once a disconnection notice is received, customers can sign up for a payment plan through any of the following options:

LG&E and KU mobile app - available in the App Store and Google Play Store

MyAccount - available through the LG&E and KU website, lge-ku.com

LG&E and KU automated phone system - press 1-2-2-1 at any time

Customers can also visit an LG&E and KU business office in person or speak to a Customer Care representative by phone.

Assistance funds

Financial assistance may be available to customers to help them catch up on their monthly bill with the help of community assistance programs. Resources and available programs can be found on our website at lge-ku.com/assistance-programsor by visiting:

Healthy at Home Utility Relief: teamkyhherf.ky.gov

Louisville Ministries: louisvilleministries.org

Community Action Kentucky: capky.org/network

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies, are regulated utilities that serve more than 1.3 million customers and have consistently ranked among the best companies for customer service in the United States. LG&E serves 332,000 natural gas and 425,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties. KU serves 564,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and five counties in Virginia. More information is available at www.lge-ku.comand www.pplweb.com.