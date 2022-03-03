Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPL Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   US69351T1060

PPL CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPL : statement on Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision

03/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (March 3, 2022) - PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) issued the following statement in response to today's decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court:

"Today, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts issued a stay of a July 2021 order by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) that had cleared the way for National Grid USA, which is headquartered in Massachusetts, to complete the sale of The Narragansett Electric Company to PPL. Narragansett Electric's operations are solely within Rhode Island.

The stay follows an appeal by the Massachusetts attorney general challenging the DPU's order. The stay will remain in effect until further order by the court.

We remain confident the court will find that the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities correctly issued the waiver and that the transaction can move forward. In the meantime, we continue to plan for a successful outcome and completion of the Narragansett acquisition. We will be prepared to close quickly with National Grid at the appropriate time. And we're excited about the opportunity to invest in Rhode Island's future and to work with the talented team at Narragansett Electric to drive significant value for Rhode Island families, businesses and communities.

We do not intend to comment further on the appeal at this time."

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:53:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PPL CORPORATION
05:56pPPL : statement on Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision
PU
05:29pPPL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01PPL : Electric Utilities to hold webinar on the anatomy of your electric bill
PU
03/01LG&E and KU supporting Kentucky's Hydrogen Hub efforts
AQ
02/28PPL : LG&E and KU supporting Kentucky's Hydrogen Hub efforts
PU
02/25Mizuho Securities Adjusts PPL Price Target to $27 From $30, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/25PPL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24PPL Secures Rhode Island Regulator's Approval to Buy The Narragansett Electric Company
MT
02/23PPL Corporation receives approval from Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Ca..
PR
02/23PPL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PPL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 707 M - -
Net income 2022 1 070 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 3,57%
Capitalization 19 127 M 19 127 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,83x
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 607
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart PPL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PPL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 26,01 $
Average target price 30,18 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Sorgi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph P. Bergstein Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Craig A. Rogerson Independent Chairman
W. Mark Brooks Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Gregory N. Dudkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPL CORPORATION-14.44%18 914
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.40%54 863
SEMPRA ENERGY12.16%46 834
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-3.03%39 182
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-2.02%32 826
ENGIE-7.19%32 425