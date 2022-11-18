Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPL Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   US69351T1060

PPL CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
27.67 USD   -0.82%
08:31aPPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Jan. 3, 2023
PR
11/14Rhode Island Energy Prepares for Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to Hit Rhode Island
AQ
11/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts PPL Price Target to $26 From $24, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Jan. 3, 2023

11/18/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Nov. 18, of $0.2250 per share, payable Jan. 3, 2023, to shareowners of record as of Dec. 9, 2022.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-to-pay-quarterly-stock-dividend-jan-3-2023-301682707.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PPL CORPORATION
08:31aPPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Jan. 3, 2023
PR
11/14Rhode Island Energy Prepares for Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to Hit Rhode Island
AQ
11/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts PPL Price Target to $26 From $24, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
11/07PPL Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings
AQ
11/04PPL CORP Combined Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
11/04Transcript : PPL Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
11/04PPL Posts Higher Q3 Earnings From Ongoing Operations, Revenue
MT
11/04Ppl Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financ..
AQ
11/04Ppl : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04Earnings Flash (PPL) PPL CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $2.13B, vs. Street Est of $1.81B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PPL CORPORATION
More recommendations