  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPL Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   US69351T1060

PPL CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
30.34 USD   +0.40%
08:31aPPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Oct. 3, 2022
PR
08/24PPL Electric Utilities Earns 2022 POWER Magazine Smart Grid Award
PR
08/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on PPL to $30 From $28, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Oct. 3, 2022

08/26/2022 | 08:31am EDT
ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Aug. 26, of $0.2250 per share, payable Oct. 3, 2022, to shareowners of record as of Sept. 9, 2022.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions.. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-to-pay-quarterly-stock-dividend-oct-3-2022-301613091.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
