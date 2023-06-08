Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPL Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   US69351T1060

PPL CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:43:21 2023-06-08 pm EDT
26.72 USD   -0.17%
01:48pPpl : to relocate headquarters to Two City Center, downtown Allentown
PU
06/08PPL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/01BrightNight Brings Leading Portfolio of Renewables to Kentucky
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PPL : to relocate headquarters to Two City Center, downtown Allentown

06/08/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (June 8, 2023) - PPL Corporation today announced that it will relocate its corporate headquarters to Two City Center in downtown Allentown, as the company looks to right-size its real estate space.

"We have been proud to call Allentown home for a century and, with the signing of a 20-year lease, plan to remain part of the city's growth story for years to come," said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi.

"As we look to the future, we've decided to move from our current location to optimize our use of real estate and to reduce overall costs for our customers," said Sorgi. "While the PPL Building and surrounding office complex have served our needs well for decades, we believe Two City Center is better suited to support our current and future workforce needs."

PPL expects to move this fall to Two City Center, which is located at 645 Hamilton St., and will occupy about 107,000 square feet of space in the new location. The move will coincide with PPL's plans to bring over 400 headquarters employees back to the office.

PPL's current headquarters complex is located at 2 North Ninth St., Allentown, and includes the 24-story PPL Tower Building. The company will initiate a process to sell and repurpose the current complex.

"With this move, we remain as committed as ever to downtown Allentown, and we're excited about our employees supporting downtown businesses," said Sorgi. "We look forward to remaining a steady presence in the city, to engaging as we have for years to build a stronger community, and to keeping our corporate headquarters here as we create the utilities of the future in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Rhode Island."

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

# # #

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts: For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033

For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

Attachments

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 17:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PPL CORPORATION
01:48pPpl : to relocate headquarters to Two City Center, downtown Allentown
PU
06/08PPL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/01BrightNight Brings Leading Portfolio of Renewables to Kentucky
PR
05/31PPL Capital Funding to Replace Reference Rate for Junior Subordinated Notes
PR
05/22Morgan Stanley Adjusts PPL's Price Target to $31 From $32, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/19Ppl Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19Declaration of Voting Results by PPL Corporation
CI
05/19Declaration of Voting Results by PPL Corporation
CI
05/18Louisville Gas and Electric/Kentucky Utilities
AQ
05/17Sector Update: Energy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PPL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 804 M - -
Net income 2023 1 070 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 466 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 3,56%
Capitalization 19 901 M 19 901 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,40x
EV / Sales 2024 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 527
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart PPL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PPL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 27,00 $
Average target price 31,25 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Sorgi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph P. Bergstein Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Craig A. Rogerson Independent Chairman
Francis X. Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven D Phillips Global Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPL CORPORATION-7.60%19 901
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.83%91 529
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 387
UNIPER SE117.23%50 132
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.78%48 341
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.10%46 635
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer