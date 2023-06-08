PPL : to relocate headquarters to Two City Center, downtown Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (June 8, 2023) - PPL Corporation today announced that it will relocate its corporate headquarters to Two City Center in downtown Allentown, as the company looks to right-size its real estate space.



"We have been proud to call Allentown home for a century and, with the signing of a 20-year lease, plan to remain part of the city's growth story for years to come," said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi.



"As we look to the future, we've decided to move from our current location to optimize our use of real estate and to reduce overall costs for our customers," said Sorgi. "While the PPL Building and surrounding office complex have served our needs well for decades, we believe Two City Center is better suited to support our current and future workforce needs."



PPL expects to move this fall to Two City Center, which is located at 645 Hamilton St., and will occupy about 107,000 square feet of space in the new location. The move will coincide with PPL's plans to bring over 400 headquarters employees back to the office.



PPL's current headquarters complex is located at 2 North Ninth St., Allentown, and includes the 24-story PPL Tower Building. The company will initiate a process to sell and repurpose the current complex.



"With this move, we remain as committed as ever to downtown Allentown, and we're excited about our employees supporting downtown businesses," said Sorgi. "We look forward to remaining a steady presence in the city, to engaging as we have for years to build a stronger community, and to keeping our corporate headquarters here as we create the utilities of the future in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Rhode Island."



PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

