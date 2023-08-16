PPLA Participations Ltd., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PPLA Participations Ltd., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Filing date15 aug 2023
Issuing institutionPPLA Participations Ltd.
Reporting year2023
Previous result
Next result
Document
|Type of document
|Document
|Type of documentHalfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
|Documentdfs itr ppla participations lp jun 23 eng signed-a2211-00309.html
Date last update: 16 August 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PPLA Participations Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 19:05:06 UTC.