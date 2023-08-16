PPLA Participations Ltd is an investment company. The Company is focused on investing in equity positions, including several investments overseas and some investments in Brazil. The Company's business units include Principal Investments and Private Equity. The Company's business unit Principal Investments is engaged in equity investments in a range of financial instruments, including investments in merchant banking and real estate investments mainly in Brazil as well as investments in several financial instruments in the global market. Its business unit Private Equity is engaged in the management of private equity funds, which are investments in privately-held or publicly-held companies for which shares cannot be freely traded on stock exchanges, with capital financed by qualified third-party investors and by the Company itself.