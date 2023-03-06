Advanced search
    PPX   CA69354U1003

PPX MINING CORP.

(PPX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:03:27 2023-03-06 am EST
0.0250 CAD    0.00%
12:55pNews Release : PPX Mining Announces Announces Grant Of Stock Options
PU
02/28PPX Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/27Ppx Mining : Otros hechos de importancia
PU
News Release: PPX Mining Announces Announces Grant Of Stock Options

03/06/2023 | 12:55pm EST
Toronto - March 06, 2023 - PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") announces the granting of stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 15,000,000 common shares (the "Optioned Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.04 per Optioned Share, expiring on the date that is 7 years from the date of grant. The Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and vest immediately upon the date of grant.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Brian Imrie
Chief Executive Officer

82 Richmond Street East, Toronto,
M5C 1P1, Ontario, Canada
416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

PPX Mining Corp. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 17:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
