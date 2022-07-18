Log in
  PPX Mining Corp.
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. PPX Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
PPX MINING CORP.

Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-07-14 am EDT
0.0250 CAD    0.00%
01:24pPPX MINING : Announces New Chief Financial Officer
PU
06/13PPX MINING : Produces 3,294 Ounces Gold, 38,676 Ounces Silver, Cdn$1.27M in Revenue, During Fiscal Q2 2022
PU
06/13PPX Mining Corp. Announces Production Results for the Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
PPX Mining : Announces New Chief Financial Officer

07/18/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

TSX.V PPX; BVL PPX

PPX Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia - July 18, 2022 - PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Gallardo has over 27 years of experience in corporate finance, with particular strengths in budgeting and control, project structuring, financial modelling and analysis. He is a former senior credit risk manager at Scotiabank, a former financial analyst at CIBC, a former CFO at Chieftain Metals and Red Cloud Klondike Strike (now Red Cloud Securities). Mr. Gallardo also provides financial and corporate development consulting services to mining and non-miningclients. Mr. Gallardo holds a B.A. of Economics from Universidad del Pacífico with post-graduatestudies in finance and control at Harvard University and a Risk and Compliance certification from the International Association of Risk and Compliance Professionals.

Brian J. Maher, President and CEO of PPX Mining Corp. commented: "The Company is excited to add Pompeyo to our management team. His broad range of experience will help guide PPX through our expected transition to a fully integrated mining company. We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Natasha Tsai for all her work with PPX over the last several years and wish her all the best in the future."

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, SSE: PPX, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department. PPX is operating the Callanquitas Mine ("Mina Callanquitas") exploiting high grade, underground-minable oxidized gold and silver ore. Based on the Company's Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"), PPX expects the Callanquitas Mine to produce up to 26,000 AuEq* ounces per year over a seven-year mine life at cash cost of less than US$610/AuEq* ounce (the Igor PFS is available on the Company's website and SEDAR). Increasing metal prices and mine productivity, coupled with superior toll milling contracts, have all contributed to the increasing revenue derived from operations at Mina Callanquitas. It should be noted that the decision to commence mining operations at Mina Callanquitas is based solely on the PFS referenced above, not a feasibility study. As such, there is an increased uncertainty as to the specific economic outcome of the project and a similar increase in the technical risk of failure associated with a production decision based solely on the PFS.

*AuEq is calculated as follows: AuEq ounces = Au ounces + Ag ounces/75. Per PFS, inclusive of metallurgical recovery.

Through Fiscal Q2 2022, Mina Callanquitas has produced over 174,099 tonnes of ore grading 9.65 gpt gold and 97.5 gpt silver resulting in the production of 53,519 ounces of gold and 500,525 ounces of silver from the Mineral Reserves and Measured and Indicated Resource at Mina Callanquitas as defined in the Igor PFS. The mine currently produces at a rate of approximately 134 tonnes/day with ore being processed at nearby toll milling facilities.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Quentin Browne M.Sc., a Certified Professional Geologist and a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is a Qualified Person as the term is defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Browne is an independent consultant of PPX Mining Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Brian J. Maher

President and Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

PPX Mining Corp.

Brian J. Maher, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1-530-913-4728

Email: brian.maher@ppxmining.com

Website: www.ppxmining.com

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-lookingstatements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding the resumption of trading on the Exchange. Forward-lookingstatements are statements that relate to future events. In this context, forward-lookingstatements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend,", statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-lookingstatements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-lookingstatements due to many various factors. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals in connection with the resumption of trading on the Exchange; risks associated with the mining industry (including operational risks in exploration development and production); delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-lookingstatements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-lookingstatements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-lookingstatements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. All forward-lookingstatements contained in this press release are made as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-lookingstatements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Disclaimer

PPX Mining Corp. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 17:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
