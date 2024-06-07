NEWS RELEASE TSX.V PPX; BVL PPX

PPX Mining Completes Debt Settlement

Transaction

Toronto, Ontario - June 6, 2024 - PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 3, 2024, the Company completed its debt settlement with an arm's length creditor of the Company (the "Creditor") by issuing 400,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit") at a deemed issue price of Cdn$0.05 per Unit to the Creditor as settlement of legal fees in the amount of $20,000 (the "Debt Settlement"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase an additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant Share until May 28, 2026. The Company received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to the Debt Settlement. The securities issued to the Creditor are subject to a hold period expiring on September 29, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. See the press release of the Company dated May 3, 2024 for further information with respect to the Debt Settlement.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Brian Imrie

Chairman

82 Richmond Street East, Toronto,

M5C 1P1, Ontario, Canada

416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

PPX MINING CORP | 82 Richmond Street East, M5C 1P1, Toronto, Ontario, Canada | +1416-361-0737 | www.ppxmining.com