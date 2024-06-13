NEWS RELEASE; TSX.V PPX; BVL PPX
PPX OBTAINS WATER AVAILABILITY ACCREDITATION FOR
BENEFICIATION PLANT
Toronto - June 13, 2024 - PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX", including its Peruvian subsidiaries) is pleased to announce that on June 11, 2024, the Company received its Water Availability Accreditation for Water Use Rights, according to the Resolution No. 0613-2024-ANA-AAA.HCHissued by the Administrative Water Authority and the National Water Authority of Peru. This accreditation is the confirmation by the competent Peruvian authority that there are sufficient water resources in the area to operate the Igor Beneficiation Plant that the Company is planning to build.
John Thomas, CEO, commented "with this authorization, PPX is one step closer towards its definitive water use permit for our CIL and flotation plant project".
About PPX Mining Corp:
PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.
