PPX Mining : Otros Hechos De Importancia

PPX Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia - July 18, 2022 - PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Gallardo has over 27 years of experience in corporate finance, with particular strengths in budgeting and control, project structuring, financial modelling and analysis. He is a former senior credit risk manager at Scotiabank, a former financial analyst at CIBC, a former CFO at Chieftain Metals and Red Cloud Klondike Strike (now Red Cloud Securities). Mr. Gallardo also provides financial and corporate development consulting services to mining and non-miningclients. Mr. Gallardo holds a B.A. of Economics from Universidad del Pacífico with post-graduatestudies in finance and control at Harvard University and a Risk and Compliance certification from the International Association of Risk and Compliance Professionals.

Brian J. Maher, President and CEO of PPX Mining Corp. commented: "The Company is excited to add Pompeyo to our management team. His broad range of experience will help guide PPX through our expected transition to a fully integrated mining company. We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Natasha Tsai for all her work with PPX over the last several years and wish her all the best in the future."

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, SSE: PPX, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department. PPX is operating the Callanquitas Mine ("Mina Callanquitas") exploiting high grade, underground-minable oxidized gold and silver ore. Based on the Company's Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"), PPX expects the Callanquitas Mine to produce up to 26,000 AuEq* ounces per year over a seven-year mine life at cash cost of less than US$610/AuEq* ounce (the Igor PFS is available on the Company's website and SEDAR). Increasing metal prices and mine productivity, coupled with superior toll milling contracts, have all contributed to the increasing revenue derived from operations at Mina Callanquitas. It should be noted that the decision to commence mining operations at Mina Callanquitas is based solely on the PFS referenced above, not a feasibility study. As such, there is an increased uncertainty as to the specific economic outcome of the project and a similar increase in the technical risk of failure associated with a production decision based solely on the PFS.

*AuEq is calculated as follows: AuEq ounces = Au ounces + Ag ounces/75. Per PFS, inclusive of metallurgical recovery.

Through Fiscal Q2 2022, Mina Callanquitas has produced over 174,099 tonnes of ore grading 9.65 gpt gold and 97.5 gpt silver resulting in the production of 53,519 ounces of gold and 500,525 ounces of silver from the Mineral Reserves and Measured and Indicated Resource at Mina Callanquitas as defined in the Igor PFS. The mine currently produces at a rate of approximately 134 tonnes/day with ore being processed at nearby toll milling facilities.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Quentin Browne M.Sc., a Certified Professional Geologist and a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is a Qualified Person as the term is defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Browne is an independent consultant of PPX Mining Corp.

