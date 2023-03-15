Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. PPX Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPX   CA69354U1003

PPX MINING CORP.

(PPX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58:13 2023-03-13 pm EDT
0.0250 CAD   -16.67%
02:11pPpx Mining : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
03/14PPX Mining Provides Update on Technical and Operational Plan
AQ
03/13PPX Mining Completes a Group of Debt Settlements
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPX Mining : Otros Hechos De Importancia

03/15/2023 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

TSX.V PPX; BVL PPX

PPX MINING CLOSES ACQUISITION OF SURFACE RIGHTS AT ITS IGOR

PROJECT

Toronto - March 15, 2023 - PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce the closing of a key block of surface rights totalizing approximately 399 hectares that covers the principal area of its Igor Project, including the Callanquitas Mine and its south extension, as well as the area in which the Company plans to build a gold and silver processing plant to feed the high grade ore currently mined by its operator, Proyectos La Patagonia S.A.C. and processed by third parties. The acquired land contains the principal mineralized areas of the Igor Project, in particular, the Domo target.

The total surface rights area was acquired by a Peruvian subsidiary of PPX through four different acquisitions that began on February 13, 2012. The initial acquisition involved the purchase of approximately 319 hectares, followed by three additional acquisitions of approximately 20 hectares in 2014, 50 hectares in 2016 and 10 hectares in 2018.

Due to multiple challenges over the years, the closing of the first transaction remained outstanding. On April 13, 2015, the Company announced certain progress on the transaction, but not until February 16, 2023, the transaction was concluded. The end of this long process involved a final payment of PEN 420,000 (approximately CAD$ 151,625). Further to this payment, the Company is in the process of discharging an existing mortgage and finalizing the title inscription in the Public Registration Office of Otuzco, La Libertad, Peru.

The total amount paid over the years by the Company for the totality of surface right was PEN 4,315,499 or approximately CAD$ 1,557,942 at today's exchange rate.

John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer comments, "the completion of this acquisition adds material value to PPX by de-risking the Igor Project. It also provides flexibility to arrange the funding of our corporate objectives by allowing the possibility to source further secure debt financing, in addition to equity".

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Brian Imrie

Executive Chairman

82 Richmond Street East Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1 Canada

416-361-0737

Firmado DigitalmenteNeitherpor:TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the

SANDRA VANESSA HAKIM TORO

Fecha: 15/03/2023 12:58:37 p.m.

policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-lookingstatements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding risks, future plans and future financing. Forward-lookingstatements are statements that relate to future events. In this context, forward-lookingstatements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend,", statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-lookingstatements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-lookingstatements due to many various factors. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, delays or inability to execute/obtain the necessary financing for its plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-lookingstatements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-lookingstatements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-lookingstatements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. All forward-lookingstatements contained in this press release are made as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-lookingstatements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Disclaimer

PPX Mining Corp. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 18:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PPX MINING CORP.
02:11pPpx Mining : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
03/14PPX Mining Provides Update on Technical and Operational Plan
AQ
03/13PPX Mining Completes a Group of Debt Settlements
AQ
03/13Ppx Mining : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
03/13PPX Mining Corp. Provides Update on Technical and Operational Plan
CI
03/10Ppx Mining : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
03/07PPX Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
AQ
03/06Ppx Mining : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
03/06News Release : PPX Mining Announces Announces Grant Of Stock Options
PU
02/28PPX Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 0,30 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net Debt 2022 9,34 M 6,83 M 6,83 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,7 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart PPX MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
PPX Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Alan Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pompeyo Gallardo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian Imrie Chairman
Hector Paredes Tarazona Operations Manager
John C. Menzies Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPX MINING CORP.66.67%12
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.31%151 995
RIO TINTO PLC-2.69%114 720
GLENCORE PLC-16.46%70 449
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-3.09%41 096
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.41%40 820