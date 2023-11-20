NEWS RELEASE; TSX.V PPX; BVL PPX

PPX PROVIDES PERMITTING UPDATE FOR BENEFICIATION PLANT AT

IGOR PROJECT

Toronto - November 20, 2023 - PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX", including its Peruvian subsidiaries) further to our press release dated September 14, 2023, the Company on October 25, 2023 received from the regional authority of the Energy and Mines Ministry of Peru or Gerencia Regional de Energía, Minas e Hidrocarburos de La Libertad (GREMH - LL) the notification 002403-2023-GRLL-GGR-GREMH with its technical and legal findings to the Company's initial filing related to the environmental portion of the permitting application to amend its existing construction permit to build its new beneficiation plant at the Igor Project. The regional authority allowed the Company a 45-dayremedy period to address its findings.

On November 17, 2023, PPX filed its response to the regional authority addressing the totality of its findings, expecting the approval before the end of the calendar year to the modification of its EIA. Immediately after receiving such approval the Company will file the last portion of the permitting process (F2) that contains the detail engineering for the new beneficiation plant.

John Thomas, CEO commented "we are pleased to be on track on our permitting activities and expect to receive our final construction permit within the timing we initially expected".

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

