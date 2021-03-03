Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PQ Group Holdings Inc.    PQG

PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

(PQG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PQ Group Holdings to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

03/03/2021 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, pre-market open. Management will review the results during a conference call and audio-only webcast scheduled for 11:00 a.m. eastern time. Details for the conference call and webcast are below:

Conference Call

Investors may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 1-866-342-8591 (domestic) or 1-203-518-9713 (international) and use the participant code PQGQ420.

Webcast

An audio-only live webcast of the conference call and presentation materials can be accessed at http://investor.pqcorp.com. A replay of the conference call/webcast will be made available at http://investor.pqcorp.com/events-presentations.

Investor Contact:
Nahla A. Azmy
(610) 651-4561
Nahla.Azmy@pqcorp.com

About PQ Group Holdings Inc.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment. We have three uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Refining Services provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry; Catalysts serves the packaging and engineering plastics and the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control industries; and Performance Chemicals supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. For more information, see our website at https://www.pqcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
06:16aPQ GROUP HOLDINGS TO HOST FOURTH QUA : 00 a.m. ET
BU
03/01PQ  : Accelerates Transformation Conference call presentation
PU
03/01Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
RE
03/01PQ  : Cerberus and Koch to Acquire PQ Performance Chemicals
BU
03/01PQ  : to Sell Performance Chemicals Business, Acquire Niche Catalyst Activation ..
MT
03/01PQ Group Holdings to sell its performance chemicals unit for $1.1 billion
RE
03/01PQ Group Holdings to sell its performance chemicals business for $1.1 billion
RE
03/01PQ GROUP HOLDINGS ACCELERATES TRANSF : Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chem..
BU
01/22INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at PQ Group Holdings Disposes of Shares for Tax Slowing..
MT
01/07INSIDER TRENDS : PQ Group Holdings Insider Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Selling Tre..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 367 M - -
Net income 2020 34,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 66,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 274 M 2 274 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,71x
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 279
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
PQ Group Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,88 $
Last Close Price 16,68 $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Belgacem Chariag Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael C. Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ufuk Senturk Vice President-Research & Development
William James Sichko Chief Administrative Officer & Vice President
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.16.34%2 274
BASF SE8.58%77 911
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-1.41%69 230
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.2.63%39 270
ROYAL DSM N.V.-0.78%28 596
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG8.10%16 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ