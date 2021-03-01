PQ : Accelerates Transformation Conference call presentation

PQ ACCELERATES TRANSFORMATION

March 1, 2021

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this presentation and the discussion that follows constitutes "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the sale of the Performance Chemicals business segment, including the intended use of proceeds therefrom, our future growth prospects, future financial performance and future strategic transactions. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to close on the sale of the Performance Chemicals business segment on our anticipate timeline, our ability to successfully integrate Chem32, regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, tariffs and trade disputes, currency exchange rates and other factors, including those described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website atwww.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Performance Chemicals Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and EBITDA margin, which are provided to assist in an understanding of our business and its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be read only in conjunction with consolidated financials prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the relevant GAAP measures are provided in the appendix of this presentation.

The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts necessary for such a reconciliation such as certain non-cash, nonrecurring or other items that are included in net income and EBITDA as well as the related tax impacts of these items and asset dispositions / acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates that are included in cash flow, due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs.

Zeolyst Joint Venture

Zeolyst International and Zeolyst C.V. (our 50% owned joint ventures that we refer to collectively as our "Zeolyst Joint Venture") are accounted for as an equity method investment in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of our Zeolyst Joint Venture's sales in this presentation represents 50% of the sales of our Zeolyst Joint Venture. We do not record sales by our Zeolyst Joint Venture as revenue and such sales are not consolidated within our results of operations. However, our Adjusted EBITDA reflects our share of the earnings of our Zeolyst Joint Venture that have been recorded as equity in net income from affiliated companies in our consolidated statements of income for such periods and includes Zeolyst Joint Venture adjustments on a proportionate basis based on our 50% ownership interest. Accordingly, our Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated including 50% of the sales of our Zeolyst Joint Venture for the relevant periods in the denominator.

SALE OF PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS: ANOTHER MEANINGFUL STEP TO UNLOCK VALUE

Definitive agreement to sell

Performance Chemicals to a

TODAY'S ANNOUNCEMENT

partnership between Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and Koch Minerals & Trading LLC

Sale price of $1.1 billion

TRANSACTION VALUE

Attractive valuation multiple of

9.4x LTM ended September 30, 2020 Adjusted EBITDA1

NEXT STEPS

Close anticipated in 2021, subject to regulatory approvals

(1) Last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2020 Performance Chemicals Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA represents LTM ended September 30,

2020 Performance Chemicals Adjusted EBITDA of $142.0 million less adjustments of standalone costs of ($17.5) million and an ($8.0) million reduction in Adjusted EBITDA for product line divestitures.

BALANCING DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS AND INVESTING FOR GROWTH

Targeting special dividend of $2.50 to $3.25 per share

Reducing debt in range of $450 million to $550 million

Also acquired niche catalysts service company with cash on hand

Use of Robust Adjusted Free Cash Flows and Net Sale Proceeds, Since IPO1

o $44 million purchase price; ~ 6.7x on estimated 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (and acquisition tax benefits)

o Leading business for pre-activation of catalysts used in the production of traditional and renewable fuels

o Accretes to Refining Services top line growth and margin profile

o Adds patent protected technology

o Diversifies service offerings Debt Reduction Business Reinvestment Dividends

o Increases participation in renewable fuels

(1) Estimated pro forma for Chem32 acquisition and anticipated use of proceeds from sale of Performance Chemicals 4