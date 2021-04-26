Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PQ Group Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PQG

PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

(PQG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PQ : Announces Secondary Offering of 12,500,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

04/26/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PQG) (the “Company”) today announced that certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer for sale 12,500,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and Credit Suisse are serving as the joint lead book-running managers of the offering. BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and KeyBanc Capital Markets are also serving as book-running managers of the offering. C.L. King & Associates are serving as a co-manager of the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 26, 2021 and became effective upon filing. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus included in that registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference in that registration statement as well as the prospectus supplement related to this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146) or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York NY, 10005, by telephone at 1-800-503-4611 or by email at prospectus.cpdg@db.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date.

About PQ Group Holdings Inc.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have three uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Refining Services provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry; Catalysts serves the packaging and engineering plastics and the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control industries; and Performance Chemicals supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products.

Investors:
Nahla A. Azmy
(610) 651-4561
Nahla.Azmy@pqcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “projects,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or “anticipates,” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, including risks and uncertainties relating to the consummation of the proposed offering by the Selling Stockholders and the risks identified, or incorporated by reference, in the prospectus supplement or accompanying prospectus. 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
04:33pPQ  : Announces Secondary Offering of 12,500,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selli..
BU
04:32pPQ  : Discloses Preliminary Q1 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA Numbers
MT
04:16pPQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other E..
AQ
04:07pPQ  : Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results from Continuing Operation..
BU
04/09PQ  : to Rebrand as ecovyst After Performance Chemical Unit Sale; Issues Outlook
MT
04/08PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
04/08PQ  : Details Strategy, Sustainability Goals and Growth Outlook through 2025; Un..
BU
04/08SCRIPT - TARGET PQ (ECOVYST) VIRTUAL : April 8, 2021
PU
04/08PQ  : PQG Virtual Investor Conference April 8th, 2021
PU
04/07PQ GROUP HOLDINGS TO HOST VIRTUAL IN : 00 ET; Focus will be Target PQ, a High Gr..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 558 M - -
Net income 2021 43,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 718 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 281 M 2 281 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 274
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
PQ Group Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,25 $
Last Close Price 16,66 $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Belgacem Chariag Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael C. Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond Kolberg Vice President-Technology & Business Development
William James Sichko Chief Administrative Officer & Vice President
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.16.83%2 281
BASF SE8.81%78 011
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.6.18%73 377
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.8.02%41 353
ROYAL DSM N.V.7.74%31 511
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG13.91%17 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ