PR TIMES : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

PR TIMES, Inc. (3922)

1. Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results for the period under review

(1) Explanation of operating results

In the nine months ended November 30, 2021, the PR TIMES, Inc. Group (the "Group") invested in the development of new functions, etc. for the future in order to realize our mission of "Towards an age where information inspires hearts and minds" while continuing efforts to strengthen the core structure for the press release distribution service "PR TIMES," which is a key business.

The number of companies using our services has reached 62,415 companies, and 49.3% of listed companies in Japan were using our services. The Group is maintaining a strong growth rate with the number of press releases reaching a record high of 28,534 in November and also due to other factors. As press release materials, 144,887 images were posted in November and 2,406 videos were posted in October, both representing record highs, as the shift to press releases with rich contents continues. In addition, there were 11,814 distribution recipients, 22,559 media users and 206 partner media, and the number of monthly site views for press releases in August was the highest recorded at 58.80 million page views. There has been an enormous response in terms of network effect accompanying the increases for both the distribution side and the receiving side of press releases. As a result, "PR TIMES" has evolved from an information distribution service for press releases, containing media- oriented material, to a PR (Public Relations) platform.

To realize our mission, we are also striving to create business that goes beyond "PR TIMES." Beginning in this fiscal year, we changed the key indicators from number of users to number of paying user companies for "Jooto," our task and project management tool, and from number of accounts to number of paying accounts for "Tayori," our cloud-based information organization tool, and worked to expand usage and improve service. As a result, the number of paying user companies for "Jooto" rose 4.9% quarter on quarter to 1,727 companies and the number of paying accounts for "Tayori" rose 8.0% to 624 accounts. Although both services grew according to plan, their effects on net sales were limited, and we continue to still be in the investment phase.

As a result, for the nine months ended November 30, 2021, the Company posted net sales of

¥3,608,841 thousand, operating profit of ¥1,520,360 thousand, ordinary profit of ¥1,518,938 thousand and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,044,078 thousand. Comparison against the consolidated financial statements for corresponding period of the previous fiscal year or as of the end of the previous fiscal year has not been performed as the Company began preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements from the first quarter ended May 31, 2021.

Note that the Group has a single segment consisting of the Press Release Distribution Business, and statement of operating results by segment has been omitted.

Explanation of financial position Assets

Total assets at the end of the third quarter under review were ¥4,366,813 thousand.

Current assets at the end of the third quarter under review were ¥3,779,749 thousand. The main factors were cash and deposits of ¥3,132,301 thousand and notes and accounts receivable - trade of ¥610,286 thousand.

Non-current assets at the end of the third quarter under review were ¥587,064 thousand. The main factors were intangible assets of ¥159,109 thousand and investments and other assets of ¥369,884 thousand.

Liabilities

Liabilities at the end of the third quarter under review were ¥802,951 thousand.

Current liabilities at the end of the third quarter under review were ¥800,267 thousand. The main factors were income taxes payable of ¥307,433 thousand, unearned revenue of ¥207,571 thousand, and other current liabilities of ¥221,610 thousand.