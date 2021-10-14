PR TIMES : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

PR TIMES, Inc. (3922)

1. Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results for the period under review

(1) Explanation of operating results

In the six months ended August 31, 2021, the PR TIMES, Inc. Group (the "Group") invested in the development of new functions, etc. for the future in order to realize our mission of "Towards an age where information inspires hearts and minds" while continuing efforts to strengthen the core structure for the press release distribution service "PR TIMES," which is a key business.

The number of companies using our services has reached 58,436 companies, and 47.7% of listed companies in Japan were using our services. The Group is maintaining a strong growth rate with the number of press releases reaching a record high of 26,072 in March and also due to other factors. 134,332 images and 2,388 videos as press release materials were posted in March, both representing record highs, as the shift to press releases with rich contents continues. In addition, there were 11,962 distribution recipients, 21,947 media users and 203 partner media, and the number of monthly site views for press releases in August was the highest recorded at 58.80 million page views. There has been an enormous response in terms of network effect accompanying the increases for both the distribution side and the receiving side of press releases. As a result, "PR TIMES" has evolved from an information distribution service for press releases, containing media-oriented material, to a PR (Public Relations) platform.

To realize our mission, we are also striving to create business that goes beyond "PR TIMES." Beginning in this fiscal year, we changed the key indicators from number of users to number of paying user companies for "Jooto," our task and project management tool, and from number of accounts to number of paying accounts for "Tayori," our cloud-based information organization tool, and worked to expand usage and improve service. As a result, the number of paying user companies for "Jooto" rose 6.5% quarter on quarter to 1,647 companies and the number of paying accounts for "Tayori" rose 12.0% to 578 accounts. Although both services grew according to plan, their effects on net sales were limited, and we continue to still be in the investment phase.

As a result, for the six months ended August 31, 2021, the Company posted net sales of ¥2,296,986 thousand, operating profit of ¥897,094 thousand, ordinary profit of ¥895,856 thousand and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥617,914 thousand. Comparison against the consolidated financial statements for corresponding period of the previous fiscal year or as of the end of the previous fiscal year has not been performed as the Company began preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements from the first quarter ended May 31, 2021.

Note that the Group has a single segment consisting of the Press Release Distribution Business, and statement of operating results by segment has been omitted.

Explanation of financial position Assets, liabilities, and net assets Assets

Total assets at the end of the second quarter under review were ¥3,866,045 thousand.

Current assets at the end of the second quarter under review were ¥3,291,682 thousand. The main factors were cash and deposits of ¥2,723,816 thousand and notes and accounts receivable - trade of ¥521,936 thousand.

Non-current assets at the end of the second quarter under review were ¥574,363 thousand. The main factors were intangible assets of ¥140,225 thousand and investments and other assets of ¥358,701 thousand.

Liabilities

Liabilities at the end of the second quarter under review were ¥818,391 thousand.