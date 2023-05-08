Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PRA Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRAA   US69354N1063

PRA GROUP, INC.

(PRAA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
34.39 USD   -0.89%
05:17pPra : Presentation
PU
04:48pPra Group : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:36pPra Group Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
PRA : Presentation

05/08/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRA Group Q1 2023

Conference Call Presentation

Nasdaq: PRAA

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, which are based on our current beliefs, projections, assumptions and expectations concerning future operations and financial performance. Such statements involve uncertainties and risks, some of which are not currently known to us, and may be superseded by future events that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this presentation.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation and are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Information regarding risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent SEC filings and should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect changes in the events, conditions, or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

1 Nasdaq: PRAA

Vik Atal

President and CEO

Opening Remarks

  • Joined PRA Board of Directors in 2015
  • 27 years across various senior executive roles at Citigroup, Inc.
    • Oversaw operations spanning 50 countries, 30,000 employees, and 60 million customers
    • Managed $200 billion of high-risk consumer assets during the 2008 financial crisis
    • Helped shape Citi's global consumer bank as an information-centric enterprise, leveraging analytics and data to drive growth
  • Significant experience in finance, management and operations, particularly in the credit card space

2 Nasdaq: PRAA

Where We Are Today

Outstanding credibility and reputation among customers, investors, legislators, and other key stakeholders

One of the industry's strongest balance sheets, with flexibility to capitalize on our global presence

Trusted, long-term relationships with key sellers around the world

Disciplined, customer-centric focus

Strong base of deeply experienced employees

3 Nasdaq: PRAA

Looking Ahead

The future is bright, but facing near-term challenges in U.S. business

We are committed to addressing these challenges with urgency and intensity

Our overall business strategy remains intact and on target

4 Nasdaq: PRAA

Disclaimer

PRA Group Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:16:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PRA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 901 M - -
Net income 2023 80,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 359 M 1 359 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 277
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart PRA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
PRA Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 34,70 $
Average target price 46,67 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vikram A. Atal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter M. Graham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven D. Fredrickson Non-Executive Chairman
Jan Husby Chief Information Officer
Laura White Executive VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRA GROUP, INC.2.72%1 359
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED4.15%11 375
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.8.32%7 484
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED19.62%5 455
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-5.42%5 090
LUFAX HOLDING LTD-11.34%3 943
