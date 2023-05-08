PRA : Presentation

Statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, which are based on our current beliefs, projections, assumptions and expectations concerning future operations and financial performance. Such statements involve uncertainties and risks, some of which are not currently known to us, and may be superseded by future events that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this presentation.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation and are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.
Information regarding risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent SEC filings and should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect changes in the events, conditions, or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.
1 Nasdaq: PRAA
Vik Atal
President and CEO
Opening Remarks
Joined PRA Board of Directorsin 2015
27 years across various senior executive roles at Citigroup, Inc.
Oversaw operations spanning 50 countries, 30,000 employees, and 60 million customers
Managed $200 billion of high-risk consumer assets during the 2008 financial crisis
Helped shape Citi's global consumer bank as an information-centric enterprise, leveraging analytics and data to drive growth
Significant experience in finance, management and operations, particularly in the credit card space
2 Nasdaq: PRAA
Where We Are Today
Outstanding credibility and reputation among customers, investors, legislators, and other key stakeholders
One of the industry's strongest balance sheets, with flexibility to capitalize on our global presence
Trusted, long-term relationships with key sellers around the world
Disciplined, customer-centric focus
Strong base of deeply experienced employees
3 Nasdaq: PRAA
Looking Ahead
The future is bright, but facing near-term challenges in U.S. business
We are committed to addressing these challenges with urgency and intensity
Our overall business strategy remains intact and on target