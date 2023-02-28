Advanced search
    PRAA   US69354N1063

PRA GROUP, INC.

(PRAA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
40.72 USD   +1.19%
04:05aPra : Q4 2022 Conference Call Presentation
PU
02/27PRA Group Posts Lower Q4 Earnings, Revenue
MT
02/27Pra Group : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
PRA : Q4 2022 Conference Call Presentation

02/28/2023 | 04:05am EST
PRA Group Q4 2022

Conference Call Presentation

Nasdaq: PRAA

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, which are based on our current beliefs, projections, assumptions and expectations concerning future operations and financial performance. Such statements involve uncertainties and risks, some of which are not currently known to us, and may be superseded by future events that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this presentation.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation and are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Information regarding risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent SEC filings and should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect changes in the events, conditions, or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

1 Nasdaq: PRAA

2022: A Year in Review

Successfully navigated a challenging macroeconomic environment that included high inflation, rising interest rates, and the strengthening U.S. dollar

Celebrated 20th anniversary as a publicly traded company on Nasdaq

Celebrated 10 years of operations in U.K. market

2 Nasdaq: PRAA

Execution on Strategic Objectives in 2022

Expanding products
Modernizing
Fostering a
collections and
Being a recognized
high-performing
and market share
improving efficiency
and trusted brand
workforce
at all levels
Record European
Global digital
Meetings with 300+
Launched two
cash collections on
collections
local, state and
employee resource
a constant currency-
increased 80%+
federal legislators
groups, which
adjusted basis,
since 2019
and their staffs
hundreds of
representing ten
employees
consecutive years of
U.S. digital
Tracked hundreds of
participated in
growth
collections
bills and proactively
increased 25% since
worked on dozens that
Continued to serve
• Invested in all but
2019
would have an impact
the communities
one of our
on our industry
where we work and
European markets
Continued to build
live through
with operations
out internal legal
Created and
donations and
capabilities, which
leveraged coalitions
volunteer efforts
Completed first full
improved efficiency
with industry
year of collections
and increased our
stakeholders
in Australia
data knowledge

3 Nasdaq: PRAA

Q4 2022 Highlights

Global cash collections of $392 million

Net income attributable to PRA Group of $16 million

Portfolio purchases of $288 million

4 Nasdaq: PRAA

Disclaimer

PRA Group Inc. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 09:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
