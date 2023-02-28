PRA : Q4 2022 Conference Call Presentation

PRA Group Q4 2022

Conference Call Presentation

2022: A Year in Review

Successfully navigated a challenging macroeconomic environment that included high inflation, rising interest rates, and the strengthening U.S. dollar

Celebrated 20th anniversary as a publicly traded company on Nasdaq

Celebrated 10 years of operations in U.K. market

Execution on Strategic Objectives in 2022

Expanding products Modernizing Fostering a collections and Being a recognized high-performing and market share improving efficiency and trusted brand workforce at all levels • Record European • Global digital • Meetings with 300+ • Launched two cash collections on collections local, state and employee resource a constant currency- increased 80%+ federal legislators groups, which adjusted basis, since 2019 and their staffs hundreds of representing ten employees consecutive years of • U.S. digital • Tracked hundreds of participated in growth collections bills and proactively increased 25% since worked on dozens that • Continued to serve • Invested in all but 2019 would have an impact the communities one of our on our industry where we work and European markets • Continued to build live through with operations out internal legal • Created and donations and capabilities, which leveraged coalitions volunteer efforts • Completed first full improved efficiency with industry year of collections and increased our stakeholders in Australia data knowledge

Q4 2022 Highlights

Global cash collections of $392 million

Net income attributable to PRA Group of $16 million

Portfolio purchases of $288 million

