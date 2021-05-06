Log in
    1913   IT0003874101

PRADA S.P.A.

(1913)
EssilorLuxottica Q1 sales rise driven by China, U.S. rebound

05/06/2021
Sunglasses from Ray Ban are on display at a optician shop in Hanau near Frankfurt

(Reuters) -Oakley and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica's first-quarter sales continued on the path to recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by a strong rebound in China and the United States.

The company, which makes sunglasses and spectacle frames for brands such as Chanel, Prada and Versace, was hit by coronavirus lockdowns and travel curbs last year, which knocked demand for sunglasses in particular.

Sales in the first quarter jumped 14.3% at constant currencies from a year earlier to 4.06 billion euros ($4.9 billion).

EssilorLuxottica confirmed it targets a return to pre-pandemic levels this year. It also specified the 2021 target concerned revenue and adjusted operating profit margin.

First-quarter results were ahead of that goal as sales in the first quarter grew 1.9% over 2019 at constant currencies.

The company, formed from the merger of French lens manufacturer Essilor and Italian spectacles maker Luxottica, also confirmed it expects to deliver synergies from the merger of 300 million to 350 million euros in adjusted operating profit by the end of this year, and of 420 million to 600 million by the end of 2023.

($1=0.8331 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 081 M 3 697 M 3 697 M
Net income 2021 197 M 237 M 237 M
Net Debt 2021 2 590 M 3 109 M 3 109 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,0x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 13 166 M 15 808 M 15 802 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,11x
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 12 858
Free-Float 20,0%
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,37 €
Last Close Price 5,15 €
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrizio Bertelli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miuccia Prada Bianchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alessandra Cozzani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Mazzi Chairman
David Terracina Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRADA S.P.A.-6.25%15 808
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.17.40%112 688
KERING15.41%100 963
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.98%83 798
ROSS STORES, INC.4.81%47 069
HENNES & MAURITZ AB20.49%40 430