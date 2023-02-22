Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Prada S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1913   IT0003874101

PRADA S.P.A.

(1913)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:22 2023-02-22 am EST
53.70 HKD   +2.68%
12:29pFendi, Alberta Ferretti kick off Milan Fashion Week
RE
02/21Gucci Launches Circularity Hub as Fashion Sustainability Regulation Looms
DJ
02/20Reuters wins George Polk Award for uncovering child labor in Hyundai supply chain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fendi, Alberta Ferretti kick off Milan Fashion Week

02/22/2023 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (Reuters) -Milan kicked off its leg of the month-long catwalk calendar on Wednesday, with Italian luxury labels Fendi deconstructing masculine tailoring and Alberta Ferretti opting for dark colours at their womenswear fashion shows.

Milan Fashion Week follows New York and London events in which designers have been presenting their creations for the autumn/winter 2023-2024 season.

At Fendi, designer Kim Jones added pleated skirt aprons and trains to tailored trouser suits as well as shoulder-baring sleeves to waistcoats.

There were also boiler suits with skirts, slashed knits with halternecks, draped and ribbed dresses as well as Mac coats adorned with sparkling sequined lining.

In show notes, Jones said he was inspired by the way jewellery designer Delfina Delettrez Fendi wore her family label's archive items. Jones works alongside Delettrez's mother and the founding family's scion Silvia Venturini Fendi, who looks after menswear and accessories at the Rome-based label.

"It's deconstructed but luxurious. There's a little nod to punk and my admiration for DIY, but moved on towards something chic," Jones said in the notes.

"The first day that Delfina walked into work, she was wearing blue and brown and I thought she looked so great. There's a chicness but perversity to the way she twists Fendi, which is what I love."

Jones' colour palette mainly stuck to pale blue, greys, cream, brown and black. He added dabs of bright colours with pink and orange dresses.

Accessories included thigh-high boots, a trend also seen at Alberta Ferretti, who opened her show with a strapless grey gown.

Further grey looks, often paired with long shiny black gloves, followed - from trousers suits to short dresses.

Models wore long velvet gowns, checked or corduroy suits, belted coats and jackets as well as sheer sparkling dresses.

Ferretti used mainly dark colours - burgundy, black and brown with bursts of red on some outfits.

Evening looks were all black: sparkling jackets, sheer dresses as well as matched tops and skirts.

Milan Fashion Week will host more than 50 catwalk shows, including by big names such as Giorgio Armani, Prada, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana, over the next few days, wrapping on Feb. 27.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PRADA S.P.A.
12:29pFendi, Alberta Ferretti kick off Milan Fashion Week
RE
02/21Gucci Launches Circularity Hub as Fashion Sustainability Regulation Looms
DJ
02/20Reuters wins George Polk Award for uncovering child labor in Hyundai supply chain
RE
02/16Colombia gov't to boost 2023 budget by $4.7 billion, minister says
RE
02/10Exclusive-U.S. lawmakers press Labor Department to probe child labor
RE
02/10L'Oreal Not at Risk of Losing Saint-Laurent Beauty License, CEO Says
DJ
02/08Exclusive-Hyundai in talks with U.S. Labor Department over Alabama child-labor
RE
01/30Gucci names De Sarno as creative director
RE
01/30EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower; Focus -2-
DJ
01/28Kering appoints de Sarno as Gucci creative director
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRADA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 992 M 4 260 M 4 260 M
Net income 2022 443 M 473 M 473 M
Net Debt 2022 1 675 M 1 787 M 1 787 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,8x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 16 414 M 17 516 M 17 516 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
EV / Sales 2023 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 12 985
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart PRADA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prada S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 6,41 €
Average target price 6,76 €
Spread / Average Target 5,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Guerra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrea Bonini Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Zannoni Chairman
Stefania Chiaruttini Chairwoman-Supervisory Board
Enzo Greco Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRADA S.P.A.18.59%17 059
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE18.97%432 527
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL17.92%190 086
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA20.48%89 024
ESSILORLUXOTTICA3.87%83 522
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.01%40 054