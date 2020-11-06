Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Prada S.p.A.    1913   IT0003874101

PRADA S.P.A.

(1913)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Luxury group Chanel increases prices for second time this year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 12:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Chanel Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection in Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - French luxury house Chanel has increased prices for a second time this year, it said on Friday, as high-end brands seek to protect margins from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement responding to a Reuters query, Chanel said the latest price increases were "the consequence of recent significant exchange rate fluctuations between the euro and certain local currencies," without giving further details.

"These adjustments are made in all the countries where it is necessary and are the guarantee that Chanel items are sold at equivalent price levels throughout the world," it said, adding this was particularly important at a time when international travel is very limited.

Chanel in May hiked prices of handbags and other small leather goods worldwide by between 5% and 17%.

Flavio Cereda, an analyst at Jefferies, said that had been followed by another increase of around 5% in October, notably in China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Britain. He expected other luxury brands to follow suit to compensate for the pandemic's hit to 2020 margins.

LVMH's star brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, Kering's Gucci, Prada and Ferragamo among others have also increased prices this year.

Brands say they have reduced the gap between their prices in Asia and the rest of the world, although analysts estimate the same item often costs as much as 30% more in the key Chinese market than it does in Europe.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 0.40% 402.4 Real-time Quote.-12.26%
KERING SA 0.42% 567.5 Real-time Quote.-3.43%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.29% 435.5 Real-time Quote.5.44%
PRADA S.P.A. 1.06% 33.3 End-of-day quote.3.42%
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A. 0.42% 11.96 Delayed Quote.-36.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PRADA S.P.A.
12:43pLuxury group Chanel increases prices for second time this year
RE
10/21PRADA S P A : appoints diversity chief in bid to become more inclusive
RE
09/29Luxury brands bank on a raring China market as pandemic lays waste to global ..
RE
09/23China's slow consumption recovery upset by wary low-income households
RE
09/22PRADA S P A : Interim Financial Report 2020
PU
09/11PRADA S P A : says China sales to date well above 2019 levels
RE
07/29PRADA S P A : flags recovery in Asia after virus hits H1 sales
RE
07/29MIUCCIA PRADA : Prada flags recovery in Asia after virus hits first half sales
RE
07/29PRADA S P A : Announcement of the Consolidated Results for the Six-Month Period ..
PU
07/24Luxury investors look to LVMH to brighten coronavirus gloom
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 540 M 3 017 M 3 017 M
Net income 2020 -55,9 M -66,4 M -66,4 M
Net Debt 2020 616 M 732 M 732 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1 636x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 85 209 M 10 986 M 101 B
EV / Sales 2020 33,8x
EV / Sales 2021 28,2x
Nbr of Employees 13 669
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart PRADA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prada S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,33 €
Last Close Price 33,30 €
Spread / Highest target -87,6%
Spread / Average Target -90,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -92,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrizio Bertelli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miuccia Prada Bianchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Mazzi Chairman
David Terracina Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandra Cozzani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRADA S.P.A.3.42%10 871
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-26.14%85 602
KERING SA-3.43%83 575
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.16.12%73 234
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.45%33 799
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-19.13%29 297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group