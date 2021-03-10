Prada S p A : Announcement of the Consolidated Results for the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2020 03/10/2021 | 08:55am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. PRADA spa (Stock Code: 1913) ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 - Progressive improvement trend in the Retail channel thanks to the growth of local consumption in the second half of the year in all geographical areas;

- Net retail sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were down by 18% compared to 2019. The contraction of 32% reported in the first six months of 2020 reduced to -6% in the second half of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Net Retail sales benefited also from the sharp acceleration in the on-line sales up by 217% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2019;

- Wholesale sales down by 49% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, in line with the channel rationalization process started before the pandemic and aimed to protect the brand image and ensuring additional retail growth;

- EBIT for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was equal to Euro 20 million, with an operating loss of Euro 196 million in the first six months of 2020 and an operating profit of Euro 216 million in the second six months;

- Net Operating Cash Flows of Euro 262 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020;

- Net financial deficit improved from Euro 406 million at December 31, 2019 to Euro 311 million at December 31, 2020. Presentation of the Prada Group PRADA spa (the "Company" or "Parent Company"), together with its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE code: 1913). The Prada Group is a leading player in the luxury goods industry, where it operates with the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's and Car Shoe brands producing and distributing leather goods, footwear and apparel. It also operates in the food sector with Marchesi 1824 and in the eyewear and fragrance industries under licensing agreements. It owns 23 production facilities (20 in Italy, 1 in France, 1 in United Kingdom and 1 in Romania) and its products are sold in 70 countries worldwide mainly through its directly operated stores, which numbered 633 at December 31, 2020. The Prada Group's products are also sold via e-commerce, in selected prestigious department stores, by independent retailers in very exclusive locations, and by important e-tailers. The Company is a joint-stock company with limited liability, registered and domiciled in Italy. Its registered ofﬁce is at via Fogazzaro 28, Milan. At the reporting date of these Consolidated Financial Statements, 79.98% of the share capital was owned by PRADA Holding spa, a company domiciled in Italy, and the remainder consisted of floating shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Basis of Presentation The financial information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 reported in this Announcement refers to the group of companies controlled by PRADA spa (the "Company"), the parent company of the PRADA Group (the "Group") and it is based on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020. At the date of presentation of this document, there were no differences between the IFRSs as endorsed by the European Union and applicable to the Prada Group and those issued by the IASB. New Standards and Amendments issued by the IASB and applicable to the Prada Group from January 1, 2020. New IFRS and Amendments to existing standards Effective Date for Prada Group EU endorsement date Covid-Related Rent Concessions: Amendment to IFRS 16 January 1, 2020 October 2020 Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations January 1, 2020 April 2020 Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS17: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform January 1, 2020 January 2020 IAS 1 and IAS 8: definition of material January 1, 2020 November 2019 Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards January 1, 2020 November 2019 Amendment to IFRS 16 for Covid-Related Rent Concessions On May 28, 2020, the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB") approved the possibility of providing lessees with a practical expedient for the immediate recognition in the profit or loss of Covid-related rental discounts. Based on this practical expedient, the lessees are not required to assess whether the Covid-related rent reductions obtained by the lessors are lease modifications; therefore, the lessees can book such rent reductions as if they were not lease modifications according to the provisions of IFRS 16, thus giving the possibility to the lessees to recognize the entire economic benefit of such discounts immediately through profit or loss. Rent discounts are eligible for the practical expedient if they occur as a direct consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and if all of the following criteria are met: - any rent reduction affects only payments originally due on or before June 30, 2021;

- there is no substantive change to the other terms and conditions of the lease;

- the change in lease payments results in revised consideration for the lease that is substantially the same as, or less than, the consideration for the lease immediately preceding the change. On October 12, 2020, the European Commission completed the endorsement process of the amendment to IFRS 16 for Covid-Related Rent Concessions. The application of such amendment is valid for financial statements starting from June 1, 2020, with early adoption allowed for financial years starting from January 1, 2020. The Prada Group opted for the early adoption thus recognizing the Covid-related rent discounts from January 2020, when the health emergency began to significantly affect the Group's activities in China. As a result of the above, the Statement of Profit or Loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 includes a total of Euro 87.6 million of Covid-related rent discounts within Operating expenses. Key financial information Key economic figures twelve months ended December 31 2020 twelve months ended December 31 2019 2,422,739 Net revenues EBIT Incidence on Net revenues EBIT excluding Selling expenses of the closed stores during the lockdowns Incidence on Net revenues Net income/(loss) of the Group Earnings/(losses) per share (Euro) Average number of employees (in unit) Net Operating Cash Flows (**) 20,061 0.8 % 135,894 (*) 5.6 % (54,139) (0.021) 13,331 262,100 3,225,594 306,779 9.5% - - 255,788 0.100 13,779 362,365 (*) The "Selling expenses of the closed stores during the lockdowns", a non-IFRS measure, include the direct costs pertaining to the stores that could not operate following the closure periods related to the pandemic in the various countries around the world. (**) non-IFRS measure equal to Net Cash flows from operating activities less repayments of lease liability Key indicators (amounts in thousands of Euro)December 31 2020 December 31 2019 Net operating working capital 667,024 702,835 Net invested capital (Right of Use Assets included) 5,296,489 5,809,417 Net financial deficit (311,357) (405,544) Group shareholders' equity 2,832,057 2,967,158 2020 highlights The year 2020 was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which had dramatic health, social and economic consequences on a global scale, still enduring in the initial months of 2021. The restrictions on individuals' free movement imposed by governments and the general distress caused by the spread of the pandemic had a significant impact on luxury spending. The elimination of tourism flows resulted in a considerable drop in the demand, but at the same time fostered local consumptions. In addition, changes previously underway accelerated, like for example the growth of digital communication and on-line sales along with the expansion of the share of young consumers. The pandemic had the greatest effect on the Group's business in the first half of the year, although with different trends across countries. Sales picked up gradually towards the end of the first half of the year, practically everywhere, to the point of full retail recovery in October and December compared to the same months of 2019, despite a new wave of lockdowns, mainly in Europe. Overall, the Prada Group operated in the twelve months of 2020 with an average of 18% of stores closed (27% in the first half and 9% in the second), which peaked at 70% in April 2020. At December 31, 2020, 22% of the stores were still closed due to the pandemic. The Group's reaction to the emergency was immediate, decisive and far-reaching. Each business function revised its activities and adapted the workforce, prioritizing employee safety and customer centrality. Prada's business model, which is deeply rooted in Italy and features strict controls over all the productive processes, along with full collaboration with government authorities and the flexibility of the Group's craft workers, enabled limiting the production shutdown to merely five weeks. This ensured some supply continuity to the stores. The ability to readily reallocate finished products within the retail network helped the assortment in stores that stayed open and the growth of the direct e-commerce channel, thus preventing excessive inventories. The retail personnel kept contacts with customers alive during the various closure periods, whereas all the other functions ensured operational continuity in a context of severe cost containment, especially in the first half of the year. Operating expenses were reduced thanks in part to rent discounts obtained and wage supplements where the Group' subsidiaries were eligible to access. In addition, the investment program was revised during the year as some renovation and relocation projects for the retail network were postponed. Some marketing initiatives were canceled or postponed too and discretionary expenses were trimmed. At the same time, at the reopening of the stores in the various countries, an important plan of pop-ups and special installations in the retail spaces was implemented, fully integrating it with a dedicated communication strategy. The objective of enhancing the value of the Group over the long-term led to the appointment during the year of Raf Simons as Prada's new Creative Co-Directorand the addition of new top positions in the Industrial, Marketing and Communication areas. The pandemic spurred the digital evolution reinforcing the Prada Group's vision of expanding the omnichannel strategy, which during the year made additional progress: an important plan to update the back-end technological and organizational structures was established, the prada.com and miumiu.com customer experiences were redesigned on an international scale, new e-commerce markets were opened, content was localized and customized, and the digital communication strategy was strengthened through full use of social media channels, in various areas of the world. Sales from the e-commerce channel tripled from 2019 levels and the Group's brand relevance in the digital world showed considerable improvements. The 2021 Spring/Summer Prada and Miu Miu fashion shows were presented digitally, and gained visibility for their originality and impeccable performance, even in the new format. Miuccia Prada's and Raf Simons' co-management of the creative work made its debut at the Prada Womenswear show in September, paving the way for an important partnership between the two designers and representing an example of change in creativity leadership models for the entire fashion industry. In the year of the pandemic, the focus on sustainability in the Group's business led to numerous initiatives aimed at offering wide-ranging support in the society: from the conversion of the Torgiano plant in Umbria, Italy for the production of personal protective equipment and scrubs to be donated to hospitals and employees, to support scientific research on the novel coronavirus, not to mention the numerous donations. One of these led to allocating the proceeds from the Tools of Memory auction to support UNESCO's "Keeping Girls in the Picture" campaign, to contrast social abuses relating to the public health emergency. On the environmental front, the campaign to transition from the use of virgin nylon to regenerated nylon ("Prada Re-Nylon") proceeded according to plan thanks to the use of the new version of the iconic fabric for the production of a complete collection including clothing and footwear. The agenda of the Fashion Pact, a coalition of 60 leading international fashion companies of which Prada was one of the first participants, made large steps forward in taking concrete action to contrast climate change, restore biodiversity and protect the oceans. In December 2020, the adventure officially began in Auckland for the Luna Rossa sailing team, sponsored by the Group and one of the protagonists of the Prada Cup and 36th America's Cup presented by Prada. The prestigious competition, the oldest still played, has been planned to achieve extraordinary media exposure to the brand thanks to a global coverage with 195 territories involved. Last, but not least, in order to optimize the retail presence in Milan and to profitably realize no longer useful real estate assets, in December 2020 the Prada Group sold its commercial property in Via della Spiga, occupied until March by a Prada store that closed during the pandemic and never reopened. The transaction generated an extraordinary income amounting to Euro 27 million, net of tax. The Group, thanks to a disciplined cost containment program, a limited amount of investments and the withdrawal of dividends on 2019 results, enabled to keep the debt under strict control. The year-end net financial deficit is Euro 94 million less than at December 31, 2019, providing the basis for the applications needed to relaunch the business activities. Scope of work of Messrs. Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. The figures in respect of the Group's "Consolidated Statement of financial position", "Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020", "Statement of consolidated comprehensive income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020", "Statement of Consolidated cash flows for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020", "Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity", as set out in this preliminary announcement have been agreed by the Group's auditors, Messrs. Deloitte & Touche S.p.A., to the amounts set out in the Group's audited Consolidated financial statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 and some of the "Notes to the Consolidated financial statements" thereto, except for the effects deriving from the inclusion of the non-IFRS measure "Selling expenses of the closed stores during the lockdowns" in the "Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020". The work performed by Messrs. Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently no assurance has been expressed by Messrs. Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. on the preliminary announcement. Consolidated statement of Profit or Loss for the twelve months closed at December 31, 2020 2,390,866 31,873 Net sales (Note 1) Royalties 98.7% 1.3% 3,183,339 98.7% 42,255 1.3% Net revenues 2,422,739 100% 3,225,594 100% (679,361) 1,743,378 Cost of goods sold Gross margin -28.0% 72.0% (905,982) -28.1% 2,319,612 71.9% Product design and development costs Advertising and communications costs Selling costs General and administrative costs Operating expenses (102,232) (206,848) (1,143,994) (154,410) -4.2% -8.5% -47.2% -6.4% (127,378) -3.9% (231,011) -7.2% (1,470,101) -45.6% (184,343) -5.7% (1,607,484) -66.3% (2,012,833) -62.4% Selling expenses of the closed stores during the lockdowns (*) (115,833) -4.8% -- Total operating expenses (1,723,317) -71.1% (2,012,833) -62.4% EBIT 20,061 0.8% 306,779 9.5% -1.2% -1.8% 0.0% Interest and other financial income/(expenses), net Interest expenses on Lease Liability (29,480) (42,670) (25,174) -0.8% (48,980) -1.5% Dividends from investments 277 2,135 0.1% Total financial income/(expenses) (71,873) -3.0% (72,019) -2.2% Income / (loss) before taxation (51,812) -2.1% 234,760 7.3% Taxation (2,556) -0.1% 22,964 0.7% Net income / (loss) for the period (54,368) -2.2% 257,724 8.0% Net income / (loss) - Non-controlling interests (229) 0.0% 1,936 0.1% Net income / (loss) - Group (54,139) -2.2% 255,788 7.9% Basic and diluted earnings / (losses) per share (in Euro per share) - (Note 3) (0.021) 0.100 (*) non-IFRS measures Non-IFRS Measures The Group uses certain financial measures ("non-IFRS measures") to assess its business performance and to help readers understand and analyze the results of its operations and its financial position. Although they are used by the Group's management, such measures are not universally or legally defined and are not regulated by the IFRS adopted to prepare these Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies operating in the luxury goods industry might use the same measures, but with different calculation criteria. For this reason, non-IFRS measures should always be read in conjunction with the related notes, and may not be directly comparable with those used by other companies. In addition to the non-IFRS measures already adopted in the 2019 Annual Report, the Group introduced a new non-IFRS measure, "Selling expenses of the closed stores during the lockdowns", in order to isolate the portion of selling operating expenses that could not generate revenues in the year following the pandemic. By including this non-IFRS measure, the Group would like to provide additional quantitative information to improve the reader's understanding about the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the business, while helping also the comparison with last year. The caption "Selling expenses of the closed stores during the lockdowns", Euro 115.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, included the main direct costs pertaining to the retail network during the closure periods related to the pandemic, which prevented the stores from operating. The most significant caption were for Euro 45.5 million the depreciation of rights of use assets, net of Covid-related lease discounts obtained from lessors, for Euro 35.4 million the labor costs, net of government subsidies, and for Euro 27.7 million the depreciation of tangible fixed assets. The following sets forth the EBIT and the EBITDA, both excluding and including the "Selling expenses of the closed stores during the lockdowns": EBIT 20,061 0.8% 306,779 9.5% Selling expenses of the closed stores during the lockdowns 115,833 4.8% -- EBIT excluding Selling expenses of the closed stores during the lockdowns 135,894 5.6% 306,779 9.5% Depreciation, amortization and impairment on tangible and intangible fixed assets 225,014 9.3% 233,759 7.2% Depreciation and write-downs of the Right of Use assets (*) 443,910 18.3% 456,310 14.1% Total depreciation, amortization and impairment 668,924 27.6% 690,069 21.4% EBITDA 688,985 28.4% 996,848 30.9% EBITDA excluding Selling expenses of the closed stores during the lockdowns 803,737 33.2% 996,848 30.9% (*) Shown without the impact of Covid-related rent discounts. Consolidated statement of financial position (amounts in thousands of Euro) Note December 31 2020 December 31 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 442,392 421,069 Trade receivables, net 4 290,380 317,554 Inventories, net 5 666,222 712,611 Derivative financial instruments - current 10,691 3,315 Receivables from, and advance payments to, related parties - current 6 51,035 21,553 Other current assets 7 194,188 221,476 Total current assets 1,654,908 1,697,578 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 8 1,506,011 1,642,480 Intangible assets 8 832,445 843,830 Right of Use assets 9 2,054,338 2,362,841 Investments in equity instruments 66,191 81,448 Deferred tax assets 251,888 244,206 Other non-current assets 10 142,712 165,372 Receivables from, and advance payments to, related parties - non-current 19,434 684 Total non-current assets 4,873,019 5,340,861 Total Assets 6,527,927 7,038,439 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Short-term lease liability 403,593 409,537 Short-term financial payables and bank overdrafts 300,577 241,464 Payables to related parties - current 11 3,481 26,057 Trade payables 12 289,578 327,330 Tax payables 68,863 83,809 Derivative financial instruments - current 7,789 11,317 Other current liabilities 13 153,382 132,294 Total current liabilities 1,227,263 1,231,808 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liability 1,729,819 2,005,761 Long-term financial payables 451,200 584,141 Post-employment benefits 73,256 63,519 Provision for risks and charges 14 45,416 49,484 Deferred tax liabilities 29,250 29,337 Other non-current liabilities 110,754 56,365 December 31 Derivative financial instruments - non-current 8,789 Payables to related parties - non-current 9,249 - 20,660 Total non-current liabilities 2,448,944 2,818,056 Total Liabilities 3,676,207 4,049,864 Share capital 255,882 255,882 Total other reserves 2,633,673 2,394,051 Translation reserve (3,359) 61,437 Net income / (loss) for the period (54,139) 255,788 Net Equity attributable to owners of Group 2,832,057 2,967,158 Net Equity attributable to Non-controlling interests 19,663 21,417 Total Net Equity 2,851,720 2,988,575 Total Liabilities and Total Net Equity 6,527,927 7,038,439 Net current assets 427,645 465,770 Total assets less current liabilities 5,300,664 5,806,631 Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity (amounts in thousands of Euro, except for number of shares) Balance at December 31, 2018 2,558,824 255,882 32,941 410,047 (10,620) (4,822) (12,276) 2,001,391 2,383,720 205,443 2,877,986 19,083 2,897,069 Allocation of 2018 net income Dividends Share capital increase Acquisition of Fratelli Prada spa Gain/(losses) from the disposal of equity instruments Comprehensive income for the period (recyclable to P&L) Comprehensive income for the period (not recyclable to P&L) - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - -- - - - -- - - - - 205,443

- (153,529) 205,443 (153,529) (205,443) - - - - (153,529) - (1,113) 1,130 - - (154,642) -

- (48,630) - - (48,630) - (48,630) 1,130 (48,630) - -28,496 - 2,151 - 2,235 --2,298 - 4,533 2,151 255,788 - 286,435 4,533 2,353 - 4,533 288,788 -- -306 59 (2) 363 -363 (36) 327 Balance at December 31, 2019 2,558,824 255,882 61,437 410,047 (8,469) (4,516) (9,982) 2,006,971 2,394,051 255,788 2,967,158 21,417 2,988,575 Allocation of 2019 net- income - retained earnings Allocation of 2019 net income - extraordinary reserve Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (recyclable to P&L) Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (not recyclable to P&L) - - - - - 204,612 204,612 (204,612) - - - - - 51,176 51,176 (51,176) (64,796) - 2,675 - - - 2,675 (54,139) - - - (3,635) (15,206) - (18,841) - 2,558,824 255,882 (3,359) 410,047 (5,794) (8,151) (25,188) 2,262,759 12 - - - - - - (116,260) (1,755) (118,015) (18,841) 1 (18,840) 2,633,673 (54,139) 2,832,057 19,663 2,851,720 - -- - - - - Balance at December 31, 2020 Summarized statement of consolidated cash flows for the twelve months closed at December 31, 2020 (amounts in thousands of Euro) twelve months ended December 31 2020 twelve months ended December 31 2019 Income/(loss) before taxation (51,812) 234,760 Profit or loss adjustments Depreciation and write-downs of the Right of Use assets 443,910 456,310 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 203,720 222,309 Impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 21,294 11,450 Non-monetary financial (income) expenses 36,700 24,108 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (36,942) - Interest expenses on Lease Liability 42,670 48,980 Other non-monetary (income) expenses (74,598) 6,089 Balance Sheet changes Other non-current assets and liabilities 59,210 (14,189) Trade receivables, net 16,186 1,077 Inventories, net 9,134 (60,719) Trade payables (34,894) (15,735) Other current assets and liabilities 56,435 (18,867) Cash flows from operating activities 691,013 895,573 Interest paid (net), including interest paid on Lease Liability (54,374) (59,552) Taxes paid (44,220) (26,126) Net cash flows from operating activities 592,419 809,895 Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (109,557) (310,957) Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 2,320 1,779 twelve months 1,077 809,895 1,779 Net cash flow utilized by investing activities (149,910) (302,261) Dividends paid to shareholders of PRADA spa - (153,529) Dividends paid to Non-Controlling shareholders - (1,113) Repayment of Lease Liability (330,319) (447,530) Repayment of current portion of long-term borrowings - third parties (205,593) (268,940) Arrangement of long-term borrowings - third parties 175,000 200,000 Change in short-term borrowings - third parties (35,608) (19,004) Repayment of Loans from related parties 2,000 - Loans to related parties (750) (2,375) Net cash flows generated / (utilized) by financing activities (395,270) (692,491) Change in cash and cash equivalents, net of bank overdrafts 47,239 (184,857) Foreign exchange differences (25,916) 6,105 Opening cash and cash equivalents, net of bank overdraft 421,069 599,821 Closing cash and cash equivalents, net of bank overdraft 442,392 421,069 Cash and cash equivalents, net of bank overdraft 442,392 421,069 Closing cash and cash equivalents, net of bank overdraft 442,392 421,069 Dividends from investments 277 2,135 Disposals of investments - 28,074 Purchases of equity instruments - (400) Financial investments - (4,993) Business combination (purchase of Fratelli Prada spa) (42,950) (17,899) 6,105 599,821 13 Statement of consolidated comprehensive income for the twelve months closed at December 31, 2020 (amounts in thousands of Euro) twelve months ended December 31 2020 twelve months ended December 31 2019 Net income/(loss) for the period - Consolidated (54,368) 257,724 A) Items recyclable to P&L: Change in Translation reserve (66,321) 28,911 Tax impact - - Change in Translation reserve less tax impact (66,321) 28,911 Change in Cash Flow Hedge reserve 4,402 2,730 Tax impact (1,727) (579) Change in Cash Flow Hedge reserve less tax impact 2,675 2,151 B) Item not recyclable to P&L: Change in Fair Value Investments in equity instruments reserve (15,206) 59 Tax impact - - Change in Fair Value Investments in equity instruments reserve less tax impact (15,206) 59 Change in Actuarial reserve (4,676) 614 Tax impact 1,041 (344) Change in Actuarial reserve less tax impact (3,635) 270 Consolidated comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (136,855) 289,115 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period - Non-controlling Interests (1,754) 2,317 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period - Group (135,101) 286,798 twelve months Notes to the consolidated results for the period closed at December 31, 2020 1. Analysis of Net Revenues (amounts in thousands of Euro) twelve months ended December 31 2020 twelve months ended December 31 2019 % change Net Sales by geographical area Europe 741,131 31.0% 1,228,437 38.6% -39.7% Asia Pacific 963,845 40.3% 1,017,593 32.0% -5.3% Americas 324,479 13.6% 455,402 14.3% -28.7% Japan 280,232 11.7% 386,066 12.1% -27.4% Middle East and Other countries 81,179 3.4% 95,841 3.0% -15.3% Total 2,390,866 100% 3,183,339 100% -24.9% Net Sales by brand Prada 2,012,620 84.2% 2,643,348 83.0% -23.9% Miu Miu 329,497 13.8% 450,491 14.2% -26.9% Church's 36,964 1.5% 69,801 2.2% -47.0% Other 11,785 0.5% 19,699 0.6% -40.2% Total 2,390,866 100% 3,183,339 100% -24.9% Net Sales by product line Leather goods 1,310,938 54.8% 1,765,799 55.5% -25.8% Clothing 604,571 25.3% 729,350 22.9% -17.1% Footwear 442,792 18.5% 627,576 19.7% -29.4% Other 32,565 1.4% 60,614 1.9% -46.3% Total 2,390,866 100% 3,183,339 100% -24.9% Net Sales by channel Net Sales of Directly Operated Stores (DOS) 2,115,370 88.5% 2,636,097 82.8% -19.8% Sales to independent customers and franchisees 275,496 11.5% 547,242 17.2% -49.7% Total 2,390,866 100% 3,183,339 100% -24.9% Net Revenues Net Sales 2,390,866 98.7% 3,183,339 98.7% -24.9% Royalties 31,873 1.3% 42,255 1.3% -24.6% Total 2,422,739 100% 3,225,594 100% -24.9% 2. Number of stores December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 OwnedFranchisesOwnedOwnedFranchisesOwnedPrada Miu Miu Church's Car Shoe Marchesi 1824 and others 410 152 62 3 6 20 6 - - -410 160 62 3 6 19 6 - - -398 166 63 4 5 25 9 - - - Total 633 26 641 25 636 34 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Owned Franchises Owned Owned Franchises Owned Europe Americas Asia Pacific Japan Middle East 222 108 194 88 21 - - 21 - 5 229 107 198 85 22 - - 20 - 5 226 111 195 81 23 4 - 25 - 5 Total 633 26 641 25 636 34 3. Earnings and dividends per share, basic and diluted Earnings per share Earnings (losses) per share are calculated by dividing the net result of the Profit or Loss of the period attributable to the Group's shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue. December 31 2020 December 31 2019 Basic and Diluted earnings (losses) per share in Euro, calculated on weighted average number of shares (0.021) 0.100 Group net income/(loss) in Euro (54,138,620) 255,787,505 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 2,558,824,000 2,558,824,000 Dividend per share The Board of Directors, taking into account on one hand the withdrawn distribution of the dividends of previous year as a conservative measure and, on the other hand, the positive trend in sales of the second half of the year, confirmed also in the first months of 2021, proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting to distribute a dividend of Euro 0.035 per share, for a total of Euro 89,558,840. Last, but not least the proposal of dividends distribution relies on the well-balanced Net financial position at period end. Such dividends can be drawn from the distributable reserves of PRADA spa, which amount to Euro 1,625 million. During the period of twelve months ended December 31, 2020 the Group did not distributed dividends. At the meeting held on March 18, 2020 the Board of Directors proposed, on the basis of the results closed as at December 31, 2019, the distribution of a final dividend for a total amount of Euro 51,176,480 (Euro 0.02 per share). Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, on April 22, 2020, the Board of Directors revised its previous recommendation, suggesting the General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the allocation of the 2019 net income to retained earnings and extraordinary reserve, without the distribution of any dividend. Accordingly, with the aim of providing the Group with additional resources to support the rapid recovery of the previous activity paces, on May 26, 2020 the General Meeting of Shareholders approved the suggestion made on April 22, 2020. 4. Trade receivables, net (amounts in thousands of Euro) December 31 2020 December 31 2019 Trade receivables - third parties 297,953 322,005 Allowance for bad and doubtful debts (11,979) (9,354) Trade receivables - related parties 4,406 4,903 Total 290,380 317,554 The change in the provision for doubtful debts for the period is detailed below: (amounts in thousands of Euro) December 31 2020 December 31 2019 Opening balance 9,354 8,821 Exchange differences (317) 44 Increases 4,135 2,374 Reversals (109) (1,207) Utilization (1,084) (678) Closing balance 11,979 9,354 An aging analysis of the trade receivables, before the provision for doubtful debts, is shown below: (amounts in thousands of Euro) Dec. 31 Not Overdue (days) 2020 overdue 1 ≤ 30 31 ≤ 60 61 ≤ 90 91 ≤ 120 > 120 Trade receivables 302,359 265,763 6,157 12,724 1,492 895 15,328 Total December 31, 2020 302,359 265,763 6,157 12,724 1,492 895 15,328 (amounts in thousands of Euro) Dec. 31 Not Overdue (days) 2019 overdue 1 ≤ 30 31 ≤ 60 61 ≤ 90 91 ≤ 120 > 120 Trade receivables 326,908 292,879 13,845 6,092 1,006 1,326 11,760 Total December 31, 2019 326,908 292,879 13,845 6,092 1,006 1,326 11,760 An aging analysis of the trade receivables, net of the provision for doubtful debts, is shown below: (amounts in thousands of Euro) Dec. 31 Not Overdue (days) 2020 overdue 1 ≤ 30 31 ≤ 60 61 ≤ 90 91 ≤ 120 > 120 Trade receivables less allowance for doubtful accounts 290,380 263,358 6,094 12,720 1,492 854 5,862 Total December 31, 2020 290,380 263,358 6,094 12,720 1,492 854 5,862 (amounts in thousands of Euro) Dec. 31 Not Overdue (days) 2019 overdue 1 ≤ 30 31 ≤ 60 61 ≤ 90 91 ≤ 120 > 120 Trade receivables less allowance for doubtful accounts 317,554 291,847 13,761 6,078 997 1,324 3,547 Total December 31, 2019 317,554 291,847 13,761 6,078 997 1,324 3,547 5. Inventories, net (amounts in thousands of Euro) December 31 2020 December 31 2019 Raw materials 99,827 110,054 Work in progress 20,386 30,539 Finished products 586,917 608,672 Return assets 6,974 4,199 Allowance for obsolete, slow-moving inventories and return assets (47,882) (40,853) Total 666,222 712,611 The changes in the provision for obsolete and slow-moving inventories are as follows: (amounts in thousands of Euro) Raw materials Finished Products and return assets Total allowance for obsolete, slow-moving inventories and return assets Opening balance 20,656 20,197 40,853 Exchange differences (8) (274) (282) Increases 4,000 7,922 11,922 Utilization (199) (4,265) (4,464) Reversal - (147) (147) Total allowance for moving inventories Closing balance 24,449 23,433 47,882 6. Receivables from, and advance payments to, related parties - current (amounts in thousands of Euro) December 31 2020 December 31 2019 Prepaid sponsorship 25,032 13,522 Other receivables and advances 26,003 6,027 Financial receivables - 2,004 Total 51,035 21,553 7. Other current assets (amounts in thousands of Euro) December 31 2020 December 31 2019 VAT 34,677 59,610 Taxation and other tax receivables 100,406 87,372 Other assets 4,605 20,486 Prepayments 48,319 43,290 Deposits 6,181 10,718 Total 194,188 221,476 8. Capital expenditure The changes in the carrying amount of property, plant and equipment for the period ended December 31, 2020 are shown below: (amounts in thousands of Euro) Land and buildings Production plant and machinery Leasehold improve-ments Furniture & fittings Other tangibles Assets under construction Total net carrying amount Opening balance 785,065 63,623 389,543 293,571 69,191 41,487 1,642,480 31 Total net carrying Change in the consolidation area Additions Depreciation Disposals 4,726 1,440 6,169 - 36,019 22 19,004 1 5,539 - 4,780 18,432 86,603 (17,564) (11,778) (94,888) (37,959) (10,324) - (172,513) (2,521) (410) Exchange differences Other movements Impairment (12,084) (117) (253) (15,779) Closing balance 3,439 - 762,501 1,182 (24) 8,373 (5,334) (154) (8,060) 4,169 (4,411) (40) (413) (1,274) - (3,378) (582) (37,035) (17,919) (2,030) (41) (3,086) (12,896) 317,681 266,182 38,332 1,506,011 The changes in the carrying amount of intangible assets for the period ended December 31, 2020 are shown below: (amounts in thousands of Euro) Opening balance 225,249 Other Assets in intangibles Total net carrying amount 518,703 1,156 58,224 7,221 33,277 843,830 Change in the scope of consolidation Additions Amortization Exchange differences Other movements Impairment - 451 (13,160) (2,135) 3,663 - - (480) - 3 - 23,937 - 346 - 3,663 2,757 27,494 (393) (15,646) (2,008) - (31,207) - - - (8,400) Closing balance 210,405 513,486 (6) 10 - 770 (41) 14,494 - 80,968 (4) 1 (2,665) 276 (15,050) (270) - 5,831 - (8,400) 20,985 832,445 9. Right of Use assets The changes in the carrying amount of the Right of Use assets for the period ended December 31, 2020 are shown below: (amounts in thousands of Euro) Real Estate Vehicles Hardware Plant and machinery Total net carrying amount Opening balance 2,358,995 1,692 237 1,917 2,362,841 Total net carrying Change in the scope of consolidation New contracts, initial direct costs and remeasurements 2,954 10 -- 2,964 253,200 545 91 1,029 254,865 Depreciation Contracts termination Exchange differences (441,988) (1,073) (84) (765) (443,910) (24,408) (7) 1 - (24,414) (97,985) (4) (17) (2) (98,008) Closing balance 2,050,768 1,163 228 2,179 2,054,338 The increase for new contracts, initial direct costs and remeasurements was attributable to lease renewals (mainly in Asia Pacific and the U.S.A.) and the remeasurement of the lease liability to adjust to indexes commonly used in the real estate industry (primarily the consumer price index). Contracts termination amounted to some Euro 24 million for the period and referred mainly to leases in Europe. 10. Other non-current assets (amounts in thousands of Euro) December 31 2020 December 31 2019 Guarantee deposits 60,051 70,732 Deferred rental income 533 968 Pension fund surplus 11,277 15,315 Prepayments for commercial agreements 58,427 62,600 Other long-term assets 12,424 15,757 Total 142,712 165,372 The guarantee deposits refer primarily to security deposits paid under retail leases. Prepayments for commercial agreements, equal to Euro 58.4 million at December 31, 2020, refer to a contract signed in 2019 and for which the related benefits are expected starting from January 1, 2021. The reduction compared to December 31, 2019 referred exclusively to the short-term portion scheduled for the next 12 months. 11. Payables to related parties - current (amounts in thousands of Euro) December 31 2020 December 31 2019 Financial payables 3,101 3,387 Other payables 380 22,670 Total 3,481 26,057 12. Trade payables (amounts in thousands of Euro) December 31 2020 December 31 2019 Trade payables - third parties 286,653 322,105 Trade payables - related parties 2,925 5,225 Total 289,578 327,330 An aging analysis of the trade payables at the reporting date is shown below: (amounts in thousands of Euro) Dec. 31 Not Overdue (days) 2020 overdue 1 ≤ 30 31 ≤ 60 61 ≤ 90 91 ≤ 120 > 120 Trade payables 289,578 262,158 10,830 2,725 1,139 652 12,074 Total December 31, 2020 289,578 262,158 10,830 2,725 1,139 652 12,074 (amounts in thousands of Euro) Dec. 31 Not Overdue (days) 2019 overdue 1 ≤ 30 31 ≤ 60 61 ≤ 90 91 ≤ 120 > 120 Trade payables 327,330 305,620 7,222 2,353 982 599 10,554 Total December 31, 2019 327,330 305,620 7,222 2,353 982 599 10,554 13. Other current liabilities (amounts in thousands of Euro) December 31 2020 December 31 2019 Payables for capital expenditure 39,958 38,588 Accrued expenses and deferred income 24,944 18,098 Other payables 88,480 75,608 Total 153,382 132,294 14. Provisions for risks and charges The changes in the provisions for risks and charges are as follows: (amounts in thousands of Euro) Provision for litigation Provision for tax disputes Other Provisions Total Opening balance 518 2,347 46,619 49,484 Exchange differences (3) (66) (1,640) (1,709) Reversals (115) (470) (612) (1,197) Utilized (105) (689) (6,191) (6,985) Increases 94 736 4,993 5,823 Closing balance 389 1,858 43,169 45,416 (1,709) (1,197) (6,985) 5,823 The provisions for risks and charges represent management's best estimate of the maximum amount of potential liabilities. In the Directors' opinion, based on the information available to them, the total amount allocated for risks and charges at the reporting date is adequate in respect of the liabilities that could arise from them. Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 Distribution channels Total net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were some Euro 2,391 million, down by 23.6% at constant exchange rates (down by 24.9% at current exchange rates) compared with approximately Euro 3,183 million of the same period of 2019: the contraction at constant exchange rates was 18.2% for the retail channel (-19.8% at current exchange rates) and 49.5% for the wholesale channel (almost equal at current exchange rates). The retail channel, that started the year with double-digit growth in Europe, the Americas and the Middle East, began to show a decline in February, at the height of the public health emergency in China. The subsequent global spread led to the closing of stores in nearly all countries: from February to May the Prada Group operated with an average of 40% of stores closed, which peaked at 70% in April. When the stores were reopened, and compatibly with the market environment influenced by the health measures introduced and the absence of tourists, net retail sales rallied, and the contraction at constant exchange rate narrowed from 32.5% for the first half of the year to 5.7% for the second half. In more detail, the retail sales recovery in the fourth quarter was stronger than in the third quarter, notwithstanding the reinstatement of the restrictions in Europe to counter a resurgence of the pandemic. There are 633 stores at December 31, 2020, after twelve new store openings and twenty closings. At the reporting date, 140 stores are still closed to the public due to the pandemic. The distress of physical stores was compensated for in part by direct e-commerce sales, which tripled in value compared with 2019 and had triple-digit growth rates throughout the whole period. The wholesale channel presented a 49.5% decline from 2019 at constant exchange rates. The pandemic undoubtedly affected the shipping volumes in 2020, but a large share of the contraction compared with the prior year was substantially attributable to the decision to rationalize the network of independent customers with the objective of protecting brand image and ensuring additional retail growth. On the whole, the retail channel accounted for 88.5% of the Prada Group's net sales in 2020, versus 82.8% in 2019. Markets Asia Pacific was the first market to suffer the effects of the pandemic, but also the first to show important signs of recovery. Retail net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 were substantially in line with those of 2019 (up by 0.7% at constant exchange rates, down by 1.1% at current exchange rates). During the year they showed significant recovery: in the first half of the year they posted a decrease of 18.3% at constant exchange rates compared with the first half of 2019, while in the second half of 2020 the showed an increase of 19% at constant exchange rates compared with the same period of 2019. Significant double-digit growth in mainland China, South Korea and Taiwan offset the revenue reduction in other countries, particularly Hong Kong S.A.R. and Macao S.A.R., which were severely impacted by the lack of tourism flows. The absence of travelers, particularly in the duty free channel, was also responsible for the decline in wholesale sales, but for China where the channel in the second half of the year posted a significant growth compared to the second half of 2019. In Europe, the effects of repeated, prolonged lockdown periods were aggravated by the restrictions imposed on the movement of individuals, considering the significance of tourism flows for this market. After double-digit growth in January and February, the retail net sales of the region fell considerably, bottoming out between March and June; the annual contraction was 35.1% at constant exchange rates (-36.3% at current exchange rates) compared with 2019. However, the positive response of local customers to the reopening of the stores and the direct e-commerce channel enabled to mitigate the effects of the missing tourism flows. In the first half of 2020 the region posted at constant exchange rates a contraction of 40.7% compared to the same period of 2019, while in the second half of the year the difference compared to the same period of the last year was 30.8%. Furthermore, the results of the European market benefited from the particularly favorable performance of Russia. Europe, the main market for the wholesale channel, was the region hit the most by the aforementioned strategic decision to select the independent accounts. The American retail channel, after a double-digit growth until the end of February, experienced a drastic decrease at the time of the outbreak, posting a turnaround in the second half of the year. In America, the sales recovery when the stores reopened was stronger because local customers represent a structurally larger share than do tourists. The 41.9% contraction at constant exchange rate of the first half of 2020 compared with the same period of 2019 shrank to 16.6% on a twelve-month basis (-19.8% at current exchange rates), thanks to a second half with results up by 4.3% compared to the same period of 2019. The decline in the wholesale of this region, although not material for the entire channel, was steeper than in other regions due to the struggles of some department stores. The Japanese market reported net retail sales down by 28.2% at constant exchange rates compared with the twelve months of 2019 (same contraction at current exchange rates). The lack of tourism flows in Japan and the prolonged shutdowns in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan was partially offset by positive trends in local consumption. Retail sales in the Middle East area contracted by 11.7% for the year at constant exchange rates (down by 13.6% at current exchange rates), with a double-digit growth in the second half of 2020 (up by 26.5 at constant exchange rates) sustained by local consumers, that was able to offset much of the 43.8% decline of the first six months of 2020. Products All product categories showed a decrease in the retail channel compared to the same twelve months of 2019: clothing -11.6% at constant exchange rates (-13.3% at current exchange rates), leather goods -18,6% (-20% at current exchange rates) and footwear -22.7% (-24.5% at current exchange rates). All categories benefited from recovery in the second part of the year, particularly clothing, whose sales in the second half of 2020 were in line with those of the same period of 2019. Leather goods have found positive responses from the markets both on the occasion of the launch of new products and when iconic items have been reinterpreted, as was the case for the Re-edition bag. The same dynamics also occurred for the footwear segment, in particular for the newness related to lifestyle collections. The wholesale decrease, because of the aforementioned rationalization policy, impacted similarly all the three categories. Brands The retail sales of the Prada and Miu Miu brands fell by 16.6% and 22.5% at constant exchange rates respectively compared with the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 (down by 18.2% and 23.8% at current exchange rates), with both brands showing rapid recovery in the second part of the year. The wholesale channel had similar trends. The Church's brand experienced a more severe drop (down by 47.4% at constant exchange rates) due to its dominant presence in Europe and the larger weight of the wholesale channel. Royalties Licensed businesses generated 24.6% less royalty income compared with the same twelve-month period of 2019; eyewear and fragrance segments presented similar trends. Operating results The gross margin of the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 corresponded to 72% of net revenues, substantially in line with the 2019 incidence of 71.9%. The favorable sales mix in terms of channel and geographical area enabled to offset the dilution of the initial months of the year caused by reduced economies of scale in the manufacturing division. The total operating expenses, including the operating costs of stores closed during the lockdown periods, were Euro 1,723.3 million, down by Euro 289.5 million from the comparative period. Approximately half of the reduction was attributable to rent discounts obtained and governments subsidies supplementing earned income, of which the Group benefited, especially Europe. The remainder was due to reduced discretionary expenses, greater real estate capital gains in 2020 and lower variable costs associated with sales. Advertising and communications costs, Euro 206.8 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, fell by Euro 24.2 million from the same period of 2019; a significant portion of the expenses incurred was allocated to digital communication that proved to be key to strengthen customers' relationships in the given circumstances. The product design and development costs of Euro 102.2 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were Euro 25.1 million lower than in the same period of 2019, largely as a result of curbing the resources spent on product development activities. General and administrative costs, Euro 154.4 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, showed a decrease of Euro 29.9 million. This costs category included the capital gain on the sale of the building in via Spiga 18, Milan. The EBIT was Euro 20.1 million. The amounts commented on above include the operating expenses of the stores shut down during the lockdown periods, detailed hereunder: (amounts in thousands of Euro) twelve months ended December 31 2020 Depreciation of rights of use assets, net of related Covid lease discounts 45,519 Cost of labor, net of related government subsidies 35,453 Depreciation of tangible fixed assets 27,744 Other expenses 7,117 Selling expenses of the closed stores during the lockdowns 115,833 Financial expenses and taxation The net finance costs of Euro 71.9 million were substantially consistent with those of 2019 (Euro 72 million). Interest expense on the lease liability fell by Euro 6.3 million compared with the previous year as a result of a lower amount and shorter time horizon of the liability. That effect was offset by greater net bank interest expense, mainly following lower interest income on surplus funds, and foreign exchange losses associated with the revaluation of foreign-currency liabilities. The income tax expense, net was Euro 2.6 million against a pre-tax loss of Euro 51.8 million. The income tax calculation was affected by permanent upward differences to the pre-taxable result as well as to the prudence adopted in the recognition of deferred tax assets. Net invested capital The following table reclassifies the Statement of Financial Position to provide a better view of net invested capital: (amounts in thousands of Euro) December 31 2020 December 31 2019 Right of use assets 2,054,338 2,362,841 Non-current assets (excluding deferred tax assets) 2,507,244 2,670,839 Trade receivables, net 317,554 290,380 Inventories, net Trade payables 666,222 712,611 (289,578) (327,330) Net operating working capital 667,024 702,835 Other current assets (excluding items of financial position) 246,914 244,341 Other current liabilities (excluding items of financial position) (221,421) (250,090) Other current assets/(liabilities), net 25,493 (5,749) Provision for risks (45,416) (49,484)Post-employment benefits Other long-term liabilities Deferred taxation, net (73,256) (63,519) (61,576) (23,215) 222,638 214,869 Other non-current assets/(liabilities) 42,390 78,651 Net invested capital 5,296,489 5,809,417 (2,832,057) Shareholder's equity - Group (2,967,158) Shareholder's equity - Non-controlling interests (19,663) (21,417) Total Consolidated shareholders' equity (2,851,720) (2,988,575) Short-term financial, net surplus/(deficit) Long-term financial payables (450,075)138,718 (583,766) 178,222 Net financial deficit (311,357) (405,544) Net financial deficit to Consolidated shareholders' equity ratio 10.9% 13.6% Long-term lease liability Short-term lease liability (1,729,819) (403,593) (2,005,761) (409,537) Total lease liability (2,133,412) (2,415,298) Net financial deficit, including lease liability (2,444,769) (2,820,842) Shareholders' equity and net financial deficit (5,296,489) (5,809,417) The net invested capital at December 31, 2020 amounts to Euro 5,296 million, financed by net bank borrowings of Euro 311.4 million, the lease liability of Euro 2,133 million and the Group's equity of Euro 2,851 million. The right-of-use asset decreased by Euro 308.5 million on account of the depreciation charge of Euro 443.9 million and foreign exchange losses of Euro 98 million, net of the increase due to new leases and remeasurements of existing ones, equal to approximately Euro 255 million. The non-current assets (net), excluding deferred tax, fell by Euro 164 million compared with December 31, 2019, from Euro 2,671 million at December 31, 2019 to Euro 2,507 million. The decrease was explained by the Euro 225 million depreciation and amortization for the year and foreign exchange devaluation of Euro 40 million, net of capital expenditures of Euro 121.7 million. Capital expenditures of the year are detailed as follows: (amounts in thousands of Euro) twelve months ended December 31 2020 twelve months ended December 31 2019 Retail 61,056 121,919 Real estate - 60,351 Production, logistics and corporate 60,686 119,460 Total 121,742 301,730 In response to the public health emergency caused by the pandemic, the Group slowed down the implementation of its investments, prioritizing those most strategic. Notably, the technological and digital evolution projects moved forward according to plan. The net operating working capital at December 31, 2020 is Euro 667 million, down by approximately Euro 36 million compared with 2019. The difference was almost entirely attributable to an inventory reduction following the reallocation of the inventories of the closed stores to the benefit of those operating and the e-commerce, as well as, an efficient re-planning of production activities. The net other current liabilities, shown as Euro 5.7 million in the net invested capital at December 31, 2019, are now net assets of Euro 25.5 million, essentially as a result of the reduced debt for investments (Euro 20.9 million), collection of other receivables (Euro 12 million) and the recognition of a short-term receivable arising on the sale of the building at Via Spiga 18 in Milan (Euro 20 million). The net other non-current assets are equal to Euro 42.4 million at December 31, 2020, down by Euro 36.3 million compared with December 31, 2019 as a result of a deferral relating to a long-term business agreement (Euro 64 million), net of the payment for the acquisition of Fratelli Prada spa (Euro 20.7 million). Net financial position surplus/(deficit) The following table presents the composition of the net financial position: (amounts in thousands of Euro) December 31 2020 December 31 2019 Total financial payables (754,874) (828,992) Bank borrowing - non-current (451,200) (584,141) Total financial payables - non-current (451,200) (584,141) Financial payables and bank overdrafts - current (300,577) (241,464) Payables to related parties (3,097) (3,387) Total financial payables - current (303,674) (244,851) Cash and cash equivalents 442,392 421,069 Financial receivables from related parties - non-current 1,125 375 Financial receivables from related parties - current - 2,004 Total Cash and cash equivalents and financial receivables 443,517 423,448 Net financial deficit (311,357) (405,544) The net operating cash flow for the twelve-month period, after lease payments (Euro 373 million), was positive for Euro 262 million and enabled to finance the investing activities, equal to approximately Euro 150 million, in addition to contributing to the improvement of the net bank exposure. Moreover, the net financial deficit also benefitted from the postponement of the dividend distribution of 2019 results. During the period, the Group repaid current portion of the long-term borrowings of Euro 205.6 million, stipulated new long-term loans for a total amount of Euro 175 million and obtained additional financial flexibility by stipulating a new revolving credit facility of Euro 300 million (undrawn at December 31, 2020). The total amount of undrawn lines of credit as at December 31, 2020 is Euro 1,009 million, out of which Euro 600 million of committed lines and Euro 409 million of uncommitted. At December 31, 2020 all financial covenants were fully complied. The following table sets forth the Lease Liability: (amounts in thousands of Euro) December 30 2020 December 31 2019 Short-term lease liability 403,593 409,537 Long-term lease liability 1,729,819 2,005,761 Total lease liability 2,133,412 2,415,298 The Lease Liability decreased from Euro 2,415 million at December 31, 2019 to Euro 2,133 million as a result of the payments made in the period (Euro 373 million), net of re-measurements to reflect lease renewals or modifications (Euro 254.3 million) and interest recognized to adjust the present value of the liability (Euro 42.7 million). The Lease Liability is concentrated mainly in Japan, U.S.A. and Italy. The net financial indebtedness, including the Lease Liability, is Euro 2,444 million at December 31, 2020. Events after the reporting date No significant events to be reported. Outlook The Prada Group successfully withstood the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, while continuing to drive forward strategy. Continuous investment in people, products and customers relationships delivered resilience and rapid recovery in sales. At the same time, the direct control of manufacturing and distribution, combined with brand equity and focus on digital communications, are the pillars of the Group's future positive prospects. In an environment that is still uncertain, the fundamentals of the luxury sector remain strong and the Prada Group is well positioned to capture long term growth. The start of the year 2021 shows encouraging retail sales trend in spite of enduring Covid-related restrictions. Corporate Governance practices The Company is seamlessly engaged in maintaining a high standard of corporate governance practices as part of its commitment to effective corporate governance. The corporate governance model adopted by the Company consists of a set of rules and standards aimed toward establishing efficient and transparent operations within the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), to protect the rights of the Company's shareholders, to enhance shareholder value and to uphold the Group's credibility and reputation. The corporate governance model adopted by the Company is in compliance with the applicable regulations in Italy, as well as the principles of the Corporate Governance Code (the "Code") contained in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Full details on the Company's corporate governance practices are set out in the Company's 2020 Annual Report. Audit Committee The Company has established an Audit Committee in compliance with Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules where at least one member possesses appropriate professional qualifications in accounting or possesses related financial management expertise to discharge the responsibility of the Audit Committee. The membership of the Audit Committee consists of three Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Gian Franco Oliviero Mattei (Chairman), Mr. Giancarlo Forestieri and Mr. Maurizio Cereda. During the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Reviewed Period"), the Audit Committee held seven meetings (with an attendance rate of 100%) mainly to review with senior management, the Group's internal and external auditor and the board of statutory auditors, the significant internal and external audit findings and financial matters as required under the Audit Committee's terms of reference and make relevant recommendations to the Board. The Audit Committee's review covered the audit plan for the year 2020, the findings of both the internal and external auditors, internal controls, risk assessment, annual review of the continuing connected transaction of the Group for 2019, tax and legal updates and the financial reporting matters (including the annual results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the interim financial results as at June 30, 2020) before recommending them to the Board for approval. The Audit Committee also held one meeting on March 8, 2021, to review the Group results for the Reviewed Period, before recommending it to the Board for approval. Compliance with the Code The Board has reviewed the Company's corporate governance practices and is satisfied that such practices have complied with the code provisions set out in the Code, for the entire Reviewed Period. Directors' Securities Transactions The Company has adopted written procedures governing Directors' securities transactions on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code"). Specific written acknowledgments have been obtained from each Director to confirm his/her compliance with required standard set out in the Model Code and the Company's relevant procedures regarding directors' securities transactions for the duration of the Reviewed Period. There were no incidents of non-compliance during the Reviewed Period. The Company has also adopted written procedures governing securities transactions carried out by the relevant employees who are likely to possess inside information in relation to the Company and its securities. The terms of these procedures are no less exacting than the standard set out in the Model Code. The Company has adopted policies to ensure that inside information are handled and disseminated in accordance with the requirements of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and the Listing Rules. Purchase, Sale or Redemption of the Company's Listed Securities Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the Reviewed Period. Shareholders' general meeting (the "AGM") On the basis of the emergency legislation in connection with the mitigation of COVID-19 pandemic - regarding also the arrangements on the timing and the organization of companies' annual general meetings - which is still in place in Italy, the AGM of the Company will be held by the end of May 2021. Notice of the AGM will be published on the Company's website at www.pradagroup.com and on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk and dispatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course. Final Dividend Taking into account on one hand the withdrawn distribution of the dividends of the previous year as a conservative measure and on the other hand the positive trends in sales, continued also in the first months of 2021, the Board recommended for the Reviewed Period a final dividend of Euro 89,558,840 (Euro 0.035 per share). The payments shall be made: (i) in Euro to the shareholders recorded in the section of the Company's shareholders register kept by the Company at its registered office in Milan (Italy), and

(ii) in Hong Kong dollars to the shareholders recorded in the section of the Company's shareholders register kept in Hong Kong. The relevant exchange rate will be the opening buying T/T rate of Hong Kong dollars to Euros as announced by the Hong Kong Association of Banks (www.hkab.org.hk) on the day the final dividend is approved by the shareholders. Subject to the shareholders' approval at the AGM of the final dividend, such dividend will be paid by Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Book Closure and Record Dates For the information on the book closure and record dates for determining shareholders' right to attend and vote at the AGM and for determining the shareholder's entitlement to the payment of the proposed final dividend, the Company will publish the relevant dates in the notice of AGM at appropriate times. Publication of Annual Results Announcement and Annual Report This Annual Results Announcement is published on the Company's website at www.pradagroup.com and on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk. The Company's 2020 Annual Report will be published on the same websites and dispatched to shareholders of the Company in due course. By Order of the Board PRADA S.p.A. Mr. Carlo Mazzi Chairman Milan (Italy), March 10, 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive directors are Mr. Carlo MAZZI, Ms. Miuccia PRADA BIANCHI, Mr. Patrizio BERTELLI and Ms. Alessandra COZZANI; the Company's non-executive director is Stefano SIMONTACCHI and the Company's independent non-executive directors are Mr. Gian Franco Oliviero MATTEI, Mr. Giancarlo FORESTIERI, Mr. Sing Cheong LIU and Mr. Maurizio CEREDA. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Prada S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 13:54:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about PRADA S.P.A. 08:55a PRADA S P A : Announcement of the Consolidated Results for the Twelve-Month Per.. PU 08:42a PRADA S P A : profits recover in second half after virus-driven slump RE 08:42a PRADA S P A : profits recover in second half after virus-driven slump RE 03/05 PRADA S P A : Japan's Onward sells Jil Sander label to Italian luxury group OTB RE 01/28 PRADA S P A : CEO sees revenues rising to 5 billion euros in 4-5 years RE 01/06 PRADA S P A : Second Half 2020 Retail Sales Rebound Due to Strong Demand in Chi.. MT 01/05 PRADA S P A : to post 2020 operating profit after strong second-half rebound in.. RE 2020 PRADA S P A : Sells Milan Property for $49 Million; Shares Jump 8% MT 2020 Global luxury goods sales set for largest ever fall in Bain forecast RE 2020 Luxury group Chanel increases prices for second time this year RE