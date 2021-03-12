Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Prada S.p.A.    1913   IT0003874101

PRADA S.P.A.

(1913)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prada S p A : EssilorLuxottica aims recovery to pre-pandemic levels in 2021

03/12/2021 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Luxottica name is reflected in a pair of sunglasses in this photo illustration taken in Rome

(Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica is targeting a recovery in its business this year to levels seen before the COVID-19 crisis after the Oakley and Ray-Ban maker's fourth-quarter revenue showed further signs of improvement, it said on Friday.

The eyewear maker said positive momentum was already visible in the Asia-Pacific region and that it expected the roll-out of vaccines to start normalizing the business environment in the second quarter.

Its sales rose 1.7% in the fourth quarter at constant currencies to 4.11 billion euros ($4.92 billion), as a rebound in its prescription glasses business offset weak demand for sunglasses from customers staying at home due to the pandemic.

EssilorLuxottica said it expected that trend to continue this year, along with the rise in e-commerce sales.

Chairman and founder Leonardo Del Vecchio said in a statement that he planned to propose to the new board the confirmation of Francesco Milleri as the chief executive officer and Paul du Saillant as deputy CEO.

Milleri's appointment in December had been expected to be temporary until a shareholder meeting this year.

Adjusted operating profit in the second half of 2020 rose 2.3% at constant currencies to 1.25 billion euros.

EssilorLuxottica, which makes eyewear for luxury brands such as Chanel, Prada and Versace, also proposed a final dividend of 1.08 euros per share after resuming payouts in December.

The company, formed by a merger between French lens manufacturer Essilor and Italian spectacles maker Luxottica, said in November it had clawed back some lost sales in the third quarter following the easing of first-wave lockdowns.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; editing by Uttaresh.V and Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRANDVISION N.V. 0.19% 26.05 Real-time Quote.2.16%
PRADA S.P.A. 5.10% 50.5 End-of-day quote.-1.37%
All news about PRADA S.P.A.
02:15aPRADA S P A  : EssilorLuxottica aims recovery to pre-pandemic levels in 2021
RE
03/11MIUCCIA PRADA : Prada's CEO sees 2021 sales growing to 2.9-3.1 billion euros
RE
03/11PRADA S P A  : Net Income, Revenue Slump in 2020 over COVID-19 Impact
MT
03/10MIUCCIA PRADA : Prada bags sales boost from China rebound, online shift
RE
03/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Campbell Soup, Adidas, Pfizer.
03/10PRADA S P A  : Announcement of the Consolidated Results for the Twelve-Month Per..
PU
03/10PRADA S P A  : bags sales boost from China rebound, online shift
RE
03/05PRADA S P A  : Japan's Onward sells Jil Sander label to Italian luxury group OTB
RE
01/28PRADA S P A  : CEO sees revenues rising to 5 billion euros in 4-5 years
RE
01/06PRADA S P A  : Second Half 2020 Retail Sales Rebound Due to Strong Demand in Chi..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 468 M 2 953 M 2 953 M
Net income 2020 -52,9 M -63,2 M -63,2 M
Net Debt 2020 267 M 319 M 319 M
P/E ratio 2020 -322x
Yield 2020 0,11%
Capitalization 13 902 M 16 651 M 16 634 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,74x
EV / Sales 2021 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 13 331
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart PRADA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prada S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,93 €
Last Close Price 5,43 €
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target -9,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrizio Bertelli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miuccia Prada Bianchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alessandra Cozzani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Mazzi Chairman
David Terracina Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRADA S.P.A.-1.37%16 651
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.15.21%108 930
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.55%86 262
KERING SA-1.21%85 699
ROSS STORES, INC.-1.58%43 335
HENNES & MAURITZ AB24.36%41 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ