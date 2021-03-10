Prada S p A : profits recover in second half after virus-driven slump

March 10 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Prada
reported a strong recovery in operating profits in the second
half of 2020 thanks to soaring Asian sales and an e-commerce
push combined with strict controls over costs and investments.
The positive sales trend also continued into the first
months of 2021, the Milanese luxury brand said on Wednesday.
Full-year revenues fell by 24% to 2.42 billion euros ($2.9
billion) thanks to an improvement in the second half after a 40%
slump in the first six months.
Lockdown measures to stem the spread of coronavirus led to
around 18% of the group's store network being closed on average
during the year and also hit tourism.
Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli said Prada responded
quickly to market changes, strengthening the relationship with
local customers whose consumption in the second half of the year
almost fully offset the absence of tourists.
"All of these initiatives led to a full recovery in the
second half to pre-pandemic profitability levels," he said in a
statement.
The recovery in retail sales, which account for around 90%
of Prada's total, was driven in the second half by mainland
China (+52%), Taiwan (+61%), Korea (+22%) and also by the
Americas (+4%). Japan and Europe suffered from the lack of
tourists and prolonged lockdowns.
The pandemic has pushed the whole luxury industry towards
digital sales. Prada's e-commerce more than tripled versus 2019
levels, the Hong Kong listed company said.
"These results give us confidence to face the upcoming
rebound, as soon as the most critical phase of the pandemic will
end.", Bertelli said.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) totalled 20
million euros in the full-year, following a 216 million euro
EBIT in the second half, broadly in line with the same period of
2019, after a 196 million euros operating loss in the first six
months.
Analysts had expected revenues at 2.44 billion euros and an
EBIT of 13.8 million, based on a Refinitiv analyst consensus.
Analysts did not expected any dividends, but Prada's board
decided on a 0.035 euros per share payment after skipping any
dividend payout last year.
($1 = 0.8411 euros)
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Jane Merriman)