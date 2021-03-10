Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Prada S.p.A.    1913   IT0003874101

PRADA S.P.A.

(1913)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prada S p A : profits recover in second half after virus-driven slump

03/10/2021 | 08:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 10 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Prada reported a strong recovery in operating profits in the second half of 2020 thanks to soaring Asian sales and an e-commerce push combined with strict controls over costs and investments.

The positive sales trend also continued into the first months of 2021, the Milanese luxury brand said on Wednesday.

Full-year revenues fell by 24% to 2.42 billion euros ($2.9 billion) thanks to an improvement in the second half after a 40% slump in the first six months.

Lockdown measures to stem the spread of coronavirus led to around 18% of the group's store network being closed on average during the year and also hit tourism.

Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli said Prada responded quickly to market changes, strengthening the relationship with local customers whose consumption in the second half of the year almost fully offset the absence of tourists.

"All of these initiatives led to a full recovery in the second half to pre-pandemic profitability levels," he said in a statement.

The recovery in retail sales, which account for around 90% of Prada's total, was driven in the second half by mainland China (+52%), Taiwan (+61%), Korea (+22%) and also by the Americas (+4%). Japan and Europe suffered from the lack of tourists and prolonged lockdowns.

The pandemic has pushed the whole luxury industry towards digital sales. Prada's e-commerce more than tripled versus 2019 levels, the Hong Kong listed company said.

"These results give us confidence to face the upcoming rebound, as soon as the most critical phase of the pandemic will end.", Bertelli said.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) totalled 20 million euros in the full-year, following a 216 million euro EBIT in the second half, broadly in line with the same period of 2019, after a 196 million euros operating loss in the first six months.

Analysts had expected revenues at 2.44 billion euros and an EBIT of 13.8 million, based on a Refinitiv analyst consensus.

Analysts did not expected any dividends, but Prada's board decided on a 0.035 euros per share payment after skipping any dividend payout last year.

($1 = 0.8411 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD) -0.92% 650.973 Real-time Quote.9.33%
PRADA S.P.A. 6.58% 47.75 End-of-day quote.-6.74%
All news about PRADA S.P.A.
08:55aPRADA S P A  : Announcement of the Consolidated Results for the Twelve-Month Per..
PU
08:42aPRADA S P A  : profits recover in second half after virus-driven slump
RE
08:42aPRADA S P A  : profits recover in second half after virus-driven slump
RE
03/05PRADA S P A  : Japan's Onward sells Jil Sander label to Italian luxury group OTB
RE
01/28PRADA S P A  : CEO sees revenues rising to 5 billion euros in 4-5 years
RE
01/06PRADA S P A  : Second Half 2020 Retail Sales Rebound Due to Strong Demand in Chi..
MT
01/05PRADA S P A  : to post 2020 operating profit after strong second-half rebound in..
RE
2020PRADA S P A  : Sells Milan Property for $49 Million; Shares Jump 8%
MT
2020Global luxury goods sales set for largest ever fall in Bain forecast
RE
2020Luxury group Chanel increases prices for second time this year
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 468 M 2 936 M 2 936 M
Net income 2020 -52,9 M -62,9 M -62,9 M
Net Debt 2020 267 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2020 -307x
Yield 2020 0,12%
Capitalization 13 231 M 15 742 M 15 737 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 13 669
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart PRADA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prada S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,70 €
Last Close Price 5,17 €
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -9,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrizio Bertelli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miuccia Prada Bianchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alessandra Cozzani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Mazzi Chairman
David Terracina Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRADA S.P.A.-6.74%15 742
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.11.60%107 595
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.68%88 404
KERING SA-5.35%83 473
ROSS STORES, INC.1.77%44 551
HENNES & MAURITZ AB24.36%41 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ