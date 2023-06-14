|
Prada : Softer Chinese recovery
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about PRADA S.P.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on PRADA S.P.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
4 737 M
5 116 M
5 116 M
|Net income 2023
|
647 M
699 M
699 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
1 383 M
1 494 M
1 494 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|25,2x
|Yield 2023
|2,35%
|
|Capitalization
|
16 393 M
17 705 M
17 705 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,75x
|EV / Sales 2024
|3,39x
|Nbr of Employees
|13 768
|Free-Float
|20,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|20
|Last Close Price
|6,40 €
|Average target price
|7,92 €
|Spread / Average Target
|23,7%