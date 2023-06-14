Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Prada S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1913   IT0003874101

PRADA S.P.A.

(1913)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:16 2023-06-14 am EDT
54.15 HKD   +0.09%
11:16aSlower pace of Chinese recovery
Alphavalue
10:56aPrada : Softer Chinese recovery
Alphavalue
06/06Prada, Zegna acquire minority stake in knitwear firm Fedeli
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prada : Softer Chinese recovery

06/14/2023 | 10:56am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about PRADA S.P.A.
Analyst Recommendations on PRADA S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 4 737 M 5 116 M 5 116 M
Net income 2023 647 M 699 M 699 M
Net Debt 2023 1 383 M 1 494 M 1 494 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,2x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 16 393 M 17 705 M 17 705 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,75x
EV / Sales 2024 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 13 768
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart PRADA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prada S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 6,40 €
Average target price 7,92 €
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Guerra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrea Bonini Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrizio Bertelli Chairman
Stefania Chiaruttini Chairwoman-Supervisory Board
Enzo Greco Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRADA S.P.A.22.68%17 673
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.83%455 618
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL37.15%223 756
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA23.39%93 385
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.98%46 806
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED12.10%31 435
