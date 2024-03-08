Prada SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in fashion industry. The Company is a parent of the Prada Group. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, production and distribution of leather goods, handbags, clothing, eyewear, fragrances, footwear and accessories. Prada SpA manufactures jackets, trousers, skirts, dresses, sweaters, blouses, as well as perfumes and watches, among others. The Company trades its products through several brands, such as Prada, Miu Miu, The Church and The Car Shoe. Prada SpA operates in approximately 70 countries through directly operated stores, franchise operated stores, a network of selected multi-brand stores and department stores. Prada Spa operates through a numerous subsidiaries, including Artisans Shoes Srl, Angelo Marchesi Srl, Prada Far East BV, Tannerie Megisserie Hervy SAS and Prada SA, among others.