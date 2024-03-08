Stock 1913 PRADA S.P.A.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Prada S.p.A.

Equities

1913

IT0003874101

Apparel & Accessories

Delayed Hong Kong S.E.
Other stock markets
 01:27:36 2024-03-08 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
65.1 HKD +16.98% Intraday chart for Prada S.p.A. +16.46% +45.80%
07:14am PRADA : Unshakeable brand heat Alphavalue
Mar. 07 Transcript : Prada S.p.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2024
This Alpha-Value article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alpha-Value is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Prada S.p.A.

PRADA : Unshakeable brand heat Alphavalue
Transcript : Prada S.p.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2024
Prada sales rose 17% last year, driven by Asia, Miu Miu brand RE
Prada S.p.A. Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2023, Payable on 17 May 2024 CI
Prada S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks May Tread Water Ahead of ECB Rate Decision DJ
Hong Kong Stocks Jump on Potential Stock Benchmark Candidates; Sands China Climbs 5% MT
L'Oréal: worldwide licensing agreement for Miu Miu CF
L'Oreal announces Miu Miu licence, after Asian sales disappoint RE
L'Oréal Partners with Prada for Development, Distribution of Miu Miu Products MT
L'Oreal Enters Into Beauty License Agreement With Prada's Miu Miu DJ
L'Oreal Groupe Signs an Agreement for an Exclusive Worldwide Licence Agreement with Miu Miu CI
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 11 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 9 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 7 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Tuesday at 1 AM ET DJ
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Track Higher as Investors Parse More Fedspeak DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 11 PM ET DJ
Is second-hand luxury's new growth driver? Our Logo
MEDIA LINK-Prada approached by fund with links to Chanel's Wertheimer family-Il Giornale RE
Gucci opens Milan Fashion Week with De Sarno's dressy looks for men RE
U.S. wants to contain China's chip industry. This startup shows it won't be easy RE
Nike: The good and the bad times Our Logo
Prada S.p.A. Announces Executive Changes CI
'Daigou' goes corporate as retailers seek new ways to reach Chinese shoppers RE

Chart Prada S.p.A.

Chart Prada S.p.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Prada SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in fashion industry. The Company is a parent of the Prada Group. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, production and distribution of leather goods, handbags, clothing, eyewear, fragrances, footwear and accessories. Prada SpA manufactures jackets, trousers, skirts, dresses, sweaters, blouses, as well as perfumes and watches, among others. The Company trades its products through several brands, such as Prada, Miu Miu, The Church and The Car Shoe. Prada SpA operates in approximately 70 countries through directly operated stores, franchise operated stores, a network of selected multi-brand stores and department stores. Prada Spa operates through a numerous subsidiaries, including Artisans Shoes Srl, Angelo Marchesi Srl, Prada Far East BV, Tannerie Megisserie Hervy SAS and Prada SA, among others.
Sector
Apparel & Accessories
Calendar
2024-07-30 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Prada S.p.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
6.51 EUR
Average target price
6.718 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+3.19%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Luxury Clothing

1st Jan change Capi.
PRADA S.P.A. Stock Prada S.p.A.
+46.70% 18.21B
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A. Stock Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.
+25.85% 8.28B
RATTI S.P.A. Stock Ratti S.p.A.
-11.11% 71.74M
Luxury Clothing
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Prada S.p.A. - Hong Kong S.E.
  4. News Prada S.p.A.
  5. Prada: Unshakeable brand heat
-40% Limited-time offer: Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
SIGN UP NOW