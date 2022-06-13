Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Prada S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1913   IT0003874101

PRADA S.P.A.

(1913)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-13 am EDT
44.25 HKD   -3.28%
12:40pRussian shopping malls lose up to 30% of footfall, developer's son says
RE
06/01Prada appoints new chief business development officer
RE
05/10REFILE-Luxury brands navigate Shanghai's lockdown to keep VIPs pampered
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian shopping malls lose up to 30% of footfall, developer's son says

06/13/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a closed 're:Store', an Apple reseller shop at a mall in Saint Petersburg

(Reuters) - Russian shopping malls are "de-energised" and have lost up to 30% of their footfall following the exodus of Western brands, the son of one of Russia's most prominent property developers was quoted as saying on Monday.

Emin Agalarov, a pop star and first vice president at the Crocus Group founded by his billionaire father Aras Agalarov, was quoted by the RBC media outlet as saying the loss of key tenants could spell the end for shopping malls altogether.

"If you have a luxury shopping centre, you need Prada, Chanel, Louis Vuitton; if it's the middle category - Zara, H&M, Reebok, Adidas," RBC quoted Emin Agalarov as saying in an interview. "And if you don't have them, then the venue becomes depersonalised."

He estimated that Crocus Group's huge flagship Vegas and Crocus City shopping centres on the outskirts of Moscow had lost 30% of their traffic. Crocus might have to open a bowling alley or a warehouse if it was left with vast spaces that it was unable to lease.

A press number for Crocus was not answered and the group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many Western brands have exited Russia or suspended operations since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. A handful of former McDonald's Corp restaurants reopened on Sunday under a new brand in one of the most high-profile examples of a Western brand exiting.

Many retailers have opted simply to close for now, leaving Russians with fewer stores to choose from at shopping centres and in Moscow's central luxury district.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -3.43% 169.68 Delayed Quote.-30.61%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -3.08% 535 Real-time Quote.-24.38%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB -2.25% 132.84 Delayed Quote.-23.69%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -4.00% 550 Real-time Quote.-21.20%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.57% 238.79 Delayed Quote.-11.45%
PRADA S.P.A. -3.28% 44.25 Delayed Quote.-8.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.26% 56.775 Delayed Quote.-22.60%
All news about PRADA S.P.A.
12:40pRussian shopping malls lose up to 30% of footfall, developer's son says
RE
06/01Prada appoints new chief business development officer
RE
05/10REFILE-Luxury brands navigate Shanghai's lockdown to keep VIPs pampered
RE
05/04PRADA S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/03Prada S.p.A. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
04/28Prada S.p.A. Announces Final Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, Payable on ..
CI
04/27China lockdowns raise earnings risk for chip firms, automakers, industrials
RE
04/25Prada S.p.A. Appoints Pamela Yvonne CULPEPPER as the Chairwoman
CI
04/20MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 20, 2022
04/19Prada CEO says first 4 months strong despite Russia, China - paper
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRADA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 762 M 3 959 M 3 959 M
Net income 2022 401 M 421 M 421 M
Net Debt 2022 1 335 M 1 405 M 1 405 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 13 708 M 14 425 M 14 425 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 13 140
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart PRADA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prada S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5,36 €
Average target price 6,69 €
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrizio Bertelli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miuccia Prada Bianchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrea Bonini Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Zannoni Chairman
Enzo Greco Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRADA S.P.A.-8.32%14 914
INDITEX-20.08%74 675
KERING-27.80%66 179
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.5.93%52 675
ROSS STORES, INC.-32.45%27 014
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-23.69%22 445