Pradeep Metals Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of forged and machined components for various sectors. Its segments include Closed Die Forging and Processing and Power Generation. Its products include material grades, valves, gears and automotive, manifolds, forged flanges and general engineering. It offers intricate closed die stainless, alloy and carbon steel forgings as finished and semi-finished machined components. It offers its products to its customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Sweden, Denmark, France, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand and Argentina. Its manufacturing plant is integrated with various facilities for inspection, testing, cutting, dies and tool making, forging, heat treatment, finishing, machining, cleaning, surface treatment and assembly. It is also into power generation from wind turbines which is supplied to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).