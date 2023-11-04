Pradeep Metals Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 700.1 million compared to INR 727.6 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 709 million compared to INR 733.1 million a year ago. Net income was INR 55.8 million compared to INR 82.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.23 compared to INR 4.77 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.23 compared to INR 4.77 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 1,294.4 million compared to INR 1,375.9 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,314.5 million compared to INR 1,384.4 million a year ago. Net income was INR 76 million compared to INR 149.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.4 compared to INR 8.63 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.4 compared to INR 8.63 a year ago.
Pradeep Metals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 04, 2023 at 09:43 am EDT
