Pradhin Limited announced that at its board meeting held on June 1, 2024, the following is the outcome of the meeting: Mr. Patel Mohitkumar Shaileshkumar as an additional director under the category of executive, non-independent director of the company; Mr. Jay Rajeshbhai Patel as an additional director under the category of executive, non-independent director of the company. Mr. Patel Mohitkumar Shaileshkumar: Date of Appointment is1 June 2024; Term of Appointment: He shall hold office as the additional executive non- independent director of the company from 1 June 2024 up to the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Mr. Patel Mohitkumar Shaileshkumar is having one year of experience in corporate fields.

Mr. Jay Rajeshbhai Patel: Date of Appointment is 1 June 2024. Term of Appointment: He shall hold office as the additional executive non- independent director of the company from 1 June 2024 up to the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Mr. Jay Rajeshbhai Patel is having More than 2 Years of experience in corporate fields.