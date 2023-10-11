Praemium Limited announced that, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, Rachel Axton has been appointed as a Company Secretary of Praemium effective 11 October 2023. Rachel Axton has over 6 years' experience working in a Company Secretary role for an ASX Listed Company and over 20 years' experience in financial services. She is experienced with public company responsibilities including ASX and ASIC compliance, control and implementation of corporate governance and shareholder relations.

She previously worked for Netwealth Investments Limited. Rachel has completed a Bachelor of Business (Economics) and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.