Homepage
Equities
Australia
Australian Stock Exchange
Praemium Limited
News
Summary
PPS
AU000000PPS1
PRAEMIUM LIMITED
(PPS)
Add to my list
Report
02/13 10:56:27 pm
02/13 10:56:27 pm
1.085
AUD
-11.43%
04:52p
PRAEMIUM
: PPS Investor Presentation - H1 FY2022 Results
PU
04:42p
PRAEMIUM
: Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
2021
Morningstar Agrees to Buy Praemium Operations for About $46 Million
MT
Transcript : Praemium Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2022
02/13/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Praemium Limited H1 FY '22 Results Briefing. [Operator Instructions]I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Anthony Wamsteker, CEO. Please...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about PRAEMIUM LIMITED
04:52p
PRAEMIUM
: PPS Investor Presentation - H1 FY2022 Results
PU
04:42p
PRAEMIUM
: Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
2021
Morningstar Agrees to Buy Praemium Operations for About $46 Million
MT
2021
PRAEMIUM
: Application for quotation of securities - PPS
PU
2021
TRANSCRIPT
: Praemium Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021
Praemium Limited Appoints Claire Willette as Director
CI
2021
PRAEMIUM
: Chairman's - CEO's Address to Shareholders
PU
2021
PRAEMIUM
: Application for quotation of securities - PPS
PU
2021
PRAEMIUM
: Notification regarding unquoted securities - PPS
PU
2021
Netwealth Group Limited cancelled the acquisition of Praemium Limited for approximately..
CI
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2022
83,9 M
60,2 M
60,2 M
Net income 2022
6,22 M
4,46 M
4,46 M
Net cash 2022
20,8 M
14,9 M
14,9 M
P/E ratio 2022
104x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
622 M
446 M
446 M
EV / Sales 2022
7,17x
EV / Sales 2023
6,08x
Nbr of Employees
265
Free-Float
89,4%
Chart PRAEMIUM LIMITED
Managers and Directors
Anthony Stewart Wamsteker
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gutteridge
Group Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Barry Steven Lewin
Chairman
Stuart Robertson
Non-Executive Director
Daniel Leon Lipshut
Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PRAEMIUM LIMITED
-16.67%
446
INTUIT INC.
-16.70%
151 724
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
2.54%
68 152
ADYEN N.V.
-19.44%
65 749
WORLDLINE
-6.63%
14 638
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.
-20.02%
9 781
