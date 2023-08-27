Pragati Insurance Limited is a non-life insurance company. The Company is engaged in all kinds of insurance, guarantee and indemnity business other than life insurance business. The Company offers a range of general insurance products and services, such as fire insurance, including Fire & Allied Perils Insurance; motor insurance, which includes Comprehensive Insurance and Act Liability Insurance; health and accident insurance, which include Overseas Mediclaim Insurance, Personal Accident Insurance and Health Care & Hospitalization Insurance; marine insurance, which consists of Marine Cargo Insurance and Marine Hull Insurance; all risk insurance, including Industrial All Risk Insurance, Hotel All Risk Insurance, and Boiler & Pressure Vessels Insurance; aviation insurance, which includes General Aviation Insurance and Air Travel Insurance, and miscellaneous insurance, which includes Fidelity Guarantee Insurance, Credit Shield Insurance Policy and Burglary & Housebreaking Insurance.