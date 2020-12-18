Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Prairie Provident Resources Inc.    PPR   CA73965Q1028

PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC.

(PPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prairie Provident Announces Election of Directors

12/18/2020 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held today, the six nominees set out in the Company's information circular dated November 6, 2020 were elected as directors. Detailed voting results on the election of each nominee are set out below.

Director NomineeVotes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 
Patrick McDonald (Chair)62,708,704 99 643,090 1 
Derek Petrie62,710,819 99 640,975 1 
William Roach62,707,617 99 644,177 1 
Ajay Sabherwal62,630,604 99 721,190 1 
Tony van Winkoop62,671,270 99 680,524 1 
Rob Wonnacott62,705,685 99 646,109 1 

About Prairie Provident

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically in combination with accretive acquisitions of conventional oil prospects, which can be efficiently developed. Prairie Provident’s operations are primarily focused at the Princess and Michichi areas in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie, the Lithic Glauconite and the Banff formations, along with an established and proven waterflood project at our Evi area in the Peace River Arch.

For further information, please contact:

Prairie Provident Resources Inc.
Tony van Winkoop
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (403) 292-8071
Email: tvanwinkoop@ppr.ca
website: www.ppr.ca

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC.
05:28pPrairie Provident Announces Election of Directors
GL
07:24aPrairie Provident Announces Renewal of its Credit Facilities, Additional Liqu..
GL
11/12PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operati..
AQ
11/12Prairie Provident Resources Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operat..
GL
07/06TSX rises on energy gains, U.S. services sector rebound
RE
05/14PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES : Announces First Quarter 2020  Financial and Operat..
AQ
04/21PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES : Provides an Update on Lending Facility
AQ
03/26PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019  Financ..
AQ
02/18PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES : Announces Updated Corporate Presentation
AQ
02/03PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES : Announces Year-End 2019 Reserves
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 116 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,44 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Prairie Provident Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy S. Granger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Robert van Winkoop President & Vice President-Exploration
Patrick R. McDonald Chairman
Brad I. Likuski Vice President-Operations
Mimi M. Lai Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC.-60.00%3
CONOCOPHILLIPS-35.46%44 822
CNOOC LIMITED-44.06%40 776
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-37.74%30 423
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-25.62%29 007
ECOPETROL S.A.-28.51%28 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ