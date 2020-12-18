Prairie Provident Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held today, the six nominees set out in the Company's information circular dated November 6, 2020 were elected as directors.Detailed voting results on the election of each nominee are set out below.
Director Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
Patrick McDonald (Chair)
62,708,704
99
643,090
1
Derek Petrie
62,710,819
99
640,975
1
William Roach
62,707,617
99
644,177
1
Ajay Sabherwal
62,630,604
99
721,190
1
Tony van Winkoop
62,671,270
99
680,524
1
Rob Wonnacott
62,705,685
99
646,109
1
About Prairie Provident
Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically in combination with accretive acquisitions of conventional oil prospects, which can be efficiently developed. Prairie Provident’s operations are primarily focused at the Princess and Michichi areas in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie, the Lithic Glauconite and the Banff formations, along with an established and proven waterflood project at our Evi area in the Peace River Arch.
For further information, please contact:
Prairie Provident Resources Inc. Tony van Winkoop President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: (403) 292-8071 Email: tvanwinkoop@ppr.ca website: www.ppr.ca