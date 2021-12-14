Prairie Provident Announces Successful Second Half 2021 Drilling Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (“Prairie Provident”, “PPR” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update outlining the successful second half 2021 drilling program in its core Princess area. Two Lithic Glauconite horizontal wells and one Ellerslie horizontal well were brought online in the second half of 2021. Current corporate average daily production based on field estimates is approximately 5,175 boe/d1 (69% liquids).



Princess Area Update

The 2021 second half 3-well program began with the 103/11-13-018-11W4 drilled in the Ellerslie formation with 75% of the lateral in fair to good reservoir with oil shows throughout. The 1,919m of lateral section was completed with 16 frac stages at 110 m spacing. The well was brought on production September 14th and over the first 30 days of production averaged approximately 111 bbl/d of heavy oil and 0.47 MMcf/d of conventional natural gas for a total of 190 boe/d.

The 104/14-12-019-11W4 was drilled in the Lithic Glauconite channel and encountered consistent oil shows throughout the lateral section culminating in 80% of the horizontal in high quality reservoir. The 2010m of lateral section was completed with 15 frac stages at 120 m spacing. It was brought on production October 2nd and over the first 30 days of production, it has averaged approximately 185 bbl/d of heavy oil and 0.22 MMcf/d of conventional natural gas for a total of 220 boe/d.

Prairie Provident’s most recent Lithic Glauconite channel well was drilled in a southeastern block of prospective lands at 103/03-29-018-10W4. The well drilled approximately 2,400m of high-quality reservoir sands with excellent oil shows for 100% of the lateral. The liner was successfully cemented in place with 37 sleeves at approximately 65 m spacing. The well was brought on production on December 2nd and over the first week of production, it has averaged approximately 817 bbl/d of heavy oil plus an associated 0.86 MMcf/d of conventional natural gas for a total of 961 boe/d.

The second half capital program was executed for a total of approximately $6.9 million and is estimated to payout in 14 months with economic assumptions of WTI at US$70/bbl; AECO at CAD$3.90/Mcf; and CAD/USD at 0.79.

Once again this demonstrates the Company’s ability to target and execute on high-value oil weighted drilling locations in the Princess area. The Company has reviewed completion methods and optimized fracture port spacing to increase value from the remaining Glauconite drilling opportunities as well as further Ellerslie and Detrital potential drilling opportunities in the area.

The Company cautions that the short-term production rates disclosed in this news release are preliminary in nature and may not be indicative of stabilized on-stream production rates or of future ratios between product types. Initial results are not necessarily indicative of long-term well or reservoir performance or of ultimate recovery. Actual results will differ from those realized during an initial short-term production period, and the difference may be material.

___________________________________

1 Comprised of average production of approximately 2,220 bbl/d light & medium crude oil, 1,196 bbl/d heavy crude oil, 155 bbl/d natural gas liquids and 9.62 MMcf conventional natural gas.

ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company's strategy is to optimize cash flow from our existing assets, grow a base waterflood business in Evi (Slave Point Formation) and Michichi (Banff Formation) providing stable low decline cash flow, and organically develop a new complementary play to facilitate reserves and production growth. The Princess area in Southern Alberta continues to provide short cycle returns through successful development of the Glauconite and Ellerslie Formations.

For further information, please contact:

Prairie Provident Resources Inc.

Tony Berthelet

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (403) 292-8125

Email: tberthelet@ppr.ca



Barrels of Oil Equivalent

The oil and gas industry commonly expresses production volumes and reserves on a “barrel of oil equivalent” (boe) basis with natural gas volumes converted at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil. The intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip. It does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead nor at the plant gate, which is where Prairie Provident sells its production volumes. Boes may therefore be a misleading measure, particularly if used in isolation. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency ratio of 6:1, utilizing a 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

