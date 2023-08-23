Prairie Provident Resources Inc. is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas, with conventional operations primarily focused on the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. Its operating areas include Michichi, Princess and Evi. Its assets primarily consist of light and medium oil associated natural gas. The Company is primarily focused on development of its Wheatland and Princess properties in Southern Alberta and its Evi area located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta. Its Princess area in Southern Alberta is engaged in the development of the Glauc and Ellerslie formations. The Company's assets cover approximately 375,000 acres of area in Alberta. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include Prairie Provident Resources Canada Ltd., Lone Pine Resources Inc., Lone Pine Resources (Holdings) Inc., Arsenal Energy USA Inc. and Arsenal Energy Holding Ltd.