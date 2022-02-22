Prairie Provident Resources : February 2022 Presentation
An Energy Company Where
All Things are Possible
TSX: PPR
Corporate Presentation
February 2022
Prairie Provident
Resources | February 2022
CORPORATE SUMMARY
Production (2021 avg) (boe/d)
4,268
(1,2)
Production mix
65% Liquids
(2)
Reserves (2P)
(3)
29.6MMboe
Reserve Life Index (2P)
19 years
PDP decline
15%
Tax pools
(4)
~$858MM
MARKET SUMMARY
Shares outstanding
(4)
128.4MM
Market capitalization
(5)
$21MM
Net debt
(4)
$121MM
Enterprise value
(5)
$142MM
Low decline asset base
with long reserve life & significant upside potential through waterflooding
Debt management
through improved field netback execution and non-core A&D
Revamped team
strongly aligned with PPR strategy
Evi
~900 BOE/D
Other
~250 BOE/D
Michichi
~1,900 BOE/D
Princess
~1,600 BOE/D
(1)
All 2021 data based on unaudited, estimated year end results.
(2)
Comprised of 2,355 bbl/d of light and medium crude oil, 294 bbl/d of heavy oil, 135 bbl/d of NGLs and 8,900 Mcf/d of conventional natural gas
(3)
Based on YE 2021 independent reserves evaluation by Sproule Associates Limited effective December 31, 2021. See "Reserves Data Disclosure" on Slide 27.
2
(4)
As at September 30, 2021. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Oil and Gas Metrics" under "Reader Advisories" on Slides 24-26.
(5)
Based on outstanding share count (basic) and Net Debt as at Sept 30, 2021, and applying TSX closing price of $0.16 per share on Feb 18, 2022. See also Slide 21.
"An Energy Company Where All Things are Possible"
Prairie Provident
Resources | February 2022
Vision:
Create value for stakeholders by providing responsible & reliable energy development
Values:
Prioritize health, safety & the environment
Hold each other accountable in our pursuit of excellence
Honour the data
Lay the foundation of our business through trust
Act with a sense of urgency
THE STORY
All is Possible
The Story:
A re-vamped team that succeeds in all we do, where we believe all
3
things are possible. We are fostering a new culture through agile,
engaged, passionate, hardworking, collaborative people.
PPR Strategy Overview
Optimize
Core Assets
| February 2022
Resources
Liability
Management
ProvidentPrairie
& ESG Focus
Build a Base
Develop a New
4
Waterflood Business
Core Area
Optimizing core assets by maximizing cash flow through opex and production improvements
Expand the waterfloods in Evi and Michichi to drive long-term reserves growth and revenue
Develop a complementary core area focused on reserves growth and short cycle economics
Develop proactive plan to address ARO and develop ESG policy and reporting
TSX:
PPR
Prairie Provident
Resources | February 2022
TORQUE TO PRICING
Significant "torque" to rising oil
and gas prices at the current share price
ECONOMIC DRILLING INVENTORY
Diverse asset portfolio with deep inventory of drilling locations with robust economics
Multi-yearinventory across all asset areas
VALUATION UPSIDE POTENTIAL
Plenty of upside potential
(@ flat $70 WTI USD)
1P NAV (1)/share (2) = $1.08
2P NAV (1)/share (2) = $2.47
QUALITY OIL ASSETS
Low decline oil assets with long RLI
(3) & strong netbacks (4)
15% base decline, 19 year RLI (2P) & $24/boe operating netback (5)
(1)
NAV is based on NPV10 of company gross reserves from YE 2021 independent reserves evaluation by Sproule Associates Limited effective December 31, 2021, less Net Debt. Net debt is a non-GAAP financial
measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Oil and Gas Metrics" under "Reader Advisories" on Slides 24-26. See also "Reserves Data Disclosure" on Slide 27.
(2)
Based on 128.4 million common shares (basic) outstanding as at September 30, 2021. See also Slide 21,
TSX:
PPR
(3)
RLI refers to Reserves Life Index. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Oil and Gas Metrics" under "Reader Advisories" on Slides 24-26.
(4)
Operating netback is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Oil and Gas Metrics" under "Reader Advisories" on Slides 24-26.
(5)
Operating netback for the three months ended Sept 30, 2021 of $23.72/boe before realized loss on derivatives.
Disclaimer
Prairie Provident Resources Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:43:22 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
