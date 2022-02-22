Log in
    PPR   CA73965Q1028

PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC.

(PPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prairie Provident Resources : February 2022 Presentation

02/22/2022 | 05:47pm EST
An Energy Company Where

All Things are Possible

TSX: PPR

Corporate Presentation

February 2022

Corporate Overview

Prairie Provident Resources | February 2022

CORPORATE SUMMARY

Production (2021 avg) (boe/d)

4,268(1,2)

Production mix

65% Liquids(2)

Reserves (2P)(3)

29.6MMboe

Reserve Life Index (2P)

19 years

PDP decline

15%

Tax pools(4)

~$858MM

MARKET SUMMARY

Shares outstanding(4)

128.4MM

Market capitalization(5)

$21MM

Net debt(4)

$121MM

Enterprise value(5)

$142MM

Low decline asset base with long reserve life & significant upside potential through waterflooding

Debt management through improved field netback execution and non-coreA&D

Revamped team strongly aligned with PPR strategy

Evi

~900 BOE/D

Other

~250 BOE/D

Michichi

~1,900 BOE/D

Princess

~1,600 BOE/D

(1)

All 2021 data based on unaudited, estimated year end results.

(2)

Comprised of 2,355 bbl/d of light and medium crude oil, 294 bbl/d of heavy oil, 135 bbl/d of NGLs and 8,900 Mcf/d of conventional natural gas

(3)

Based on YE 2021 independent reserves evaluation by Sproule Associates Limited effective December 31, 2021. See "Reserves Data Disclosure" on Slide 27.

2

(4)

As at September 30, 2021. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Oil and Gas Metrics" under "Reader Advisories" on Slides 24-26.

(5)

Based on outstanding share count (basic) and Net Debt as at Sept 30, 2021, and applying TSX closing price of $0.16 per share on Feb 18, 2022. See also Slide 21.

TSX: PPR

"An Energy Company Where All Things are Possible"

Prairie Provident Resources | February 2022

Vision:

Create value for stakeholders by providing responsible & reliable energy development

Values:

  • Prioritize health, safety & the environment
  • Hold each other accountable in our pursuit of excellence
  • Honour the data
  • Lay the foundation of our business through trust
  • Act with a sense of urgency

THE STORY

All is Possible

The Story:

A re-vamped team that succeeds in all we do, where we believe all

3

things are possible. We are fostering a new culture through agile,

engaged, passionate, hardworking, collaborative people.

TSX: PPR

PPR Strategy Overview

Optimize

Core Assets

| February 2022

Resources

Liability

Management

ProvidentPrairie

& ESG Focus

Build a Base

Develop a New

4

Waterflood Business

Core Area

  • Optimizing core assets by maximizing cash flow through opex and production improvements
  • Expand the waterfloods in Evi and Michichi to drive long-term reserves growth and revenue
  • Develop a complementary core area focused on reserves growth and short cycle economics
  • Develop proactive plan to address ARO and develop ESG policy and reporting

TSX: PPR

Why Invest in PPR?

Prairie Provident Resources | February 2022

TORQUE TO PRICING

Significant "torque" to rising oil

and gas prices at the current share price

ECONOMIC DRILLING INVENTORY

Diverse asset portfolio with deep inventory of drilling locations with robust economics

  • Multi-yearinventory across all asset areas

VALUATION UPSIDE POTENTIAL

Plenty of upside potential

(@ flat $70 WTI USD)

  • 1P NAV(1)/share(2) = $1.08
  • 2P NAV(1)/share(2) = $2.47

QUALITY OIL ASSETS

Low decline oil assets with long RLI(3) & strong netbacks(4)

  • 15% base decline, 19 year RLI (2P) & $24/boe operating netback(5)

5

(1)

NAV is based on NPV10 of company gross reserves from YE 2021 independent reserves evaluation by Sproule Associates Limited effective December 31, 2021, less Net Debt. Net debt is a non-GAAP financial

measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Oil and Gas Metrics" under "Reader Advisories" on Slides 24-26. See also "Reserves Data Disclosure" on Slide 27.

(2)

Based on 128.4 million common shares (basic) outstanding as at September 30, 2021. See also Slide 21,

TSX: PPR

(3)

RLI refers to Reserves Life Index. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Oil and Gas Metrics" under "Reader Advisories" on Slides 24-26.

(4)

Operating netback is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Oil and Gas Metrics" under "Reader Advisories" on Slides 24-26.

(5)

Operating netback for the three months ended Sept 30, 2021 of $23.72/boe before realized loss on derivatives.

Disclaimer

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:43:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 114 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,8 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Prairie Provident Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,19 CAD
Average target price 0,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
Managers and Directors
Remi Anthony Berthelet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mimi M. Lai Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Patrick R. McDonald Chairman
Ryan Rawlyk Vice President-Production & Operations
Ajay Sabherwal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC.33.33%16
CONOCOPHILLIPS24.18%116 477
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.66%65 312
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED23.84%61 132
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%57 234
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY28.32%56 976