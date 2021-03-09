Log in
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD.

(PSK)
05:34pCORRECTION – PrairieSky Royalty Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
04:01pPrairieSky Royalty Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
02/12TSX rises 0.23% to 18,434.59
RE
CORRECTION – PrairieSky Royalty Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/09/2021 | 05:34pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (“PrairieSky”) (TSX:PSK) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of CDN $0.065 per common share, payable in cash on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021. This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4cd4081c-533f-44a9-99d9-68129b290f9e


© GlobeNewswire 2021
