    PSK   CA7397211086

PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD.

(PSK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/07 03:55:55 pm
14.55 CAD   -1.95%
04:01pPrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q2 2021 Results
GL
06/09PrairieSky Royalty Appoints New Independent Director
GL
06/07PrairieSky Royalty Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q2 2021 Results

07/07/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky will release its Q2 2021 results on Monday, July 19, 2021 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s Q2 2021 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management’s discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial:

(844) 657-2668 (toll-free in North America)
(612) 979-9882 (International)
Conference ID: 6868186

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/34a68937-971d-4f6b-a6fe-2d8d6674a55a


Financials
Sales 2021 244 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 63,5 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 3 301 M 2 639 M 2 646 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 88,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrew M. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela P. Kazeil Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
James M. Estey Chairman
Cameron M. Proctor Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Sheldon B. Steeves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD.47.08%2 838
CONOCOPHILLIPS50.74%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED23.96%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.67.88%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED46.32%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY41.33%40 294