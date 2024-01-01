Praj Industries Limited announced change in Company Secretary and Compliance Officer: Mr. Dattatraya Nimbolkar (ACS: A4660) has retired from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from closure of business hours of 31st December, 2023. The Board at its Meeting held on 31st October, 2023 has appointed Mr. Anant Bavare (ACS: A21405) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company, with effect from 1st January, 2024. Mr. Anant Bavare, an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ACS No.

21405) is a Law graduate, having more than 23 years of experience in Secretarial and legal domain. He joined Praj Industries Ltd. on 14th December, 2017 as an Assistant Company Secretary.