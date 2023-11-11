Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 11, 2023 at 05:57 am EST Share

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 27.76 million compared to INR 69.36 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 35.15 million compared to INR 74.99 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 66.23 million compared to INR 24.48 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.95 compared to INR 0.36 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.95 compared to INR 0.36 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 102.85 million compared to INR 124.56 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 119.39 million compared to INR 136.96 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 88.59 million compared to INR 48.2 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.27 compared to INR 0.73 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.27 compared to INR 0.73 a year ago.