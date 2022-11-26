Prajay Engineers Syndicate : Related Party Transaction

|
PRAJAY ENGINEERS SYNDICATE LIMITED
DISCLOSURE OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
(Rs. In Lakh)
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the
In case monies are due to
In case any financial
/subsidiary) entering into the
Details of the counterparty
Value of the
Name
Name
Relationship of the counterparty
Value of
Opening
Closing
Nature of
Cost
Tenure
Nature
Interest Rate (%)
Tenure
Secured/ unsecured
Purpose for
related party
balance
balance As
indebtedne
(loan/
which the
transaction
S.No.
subsidiary
Type of related party transaction
transaction as
As on
on 31/3/2022
ss (loan/
advance/
funds will be
|
|
issuance of
inter-
utilised by the
debt/ any
corporate
|
1
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
K Ravi Kumar
Non-Executive Director
Professional Fees
Refer Note 1
6.00
−
2
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
D Rohit Reddy
Related to Promoter
Professional Fees Payable
Refer Note 1
18.00
21.60
24.80
3
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
P Bhaskar Rao
Key Management Personnel
Remuneration
Refer Note 1
5.97
−
−
4
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
T Siva Kumar
Key Management Personnel
Remuneration
Refer Note 1
4.81
−
−
5
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
D Sharmila Reddy
Relative of Promoter
Professional Fees Payable
Refer Note 1
12.00
−
−
6
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
Prajay Developers Private Limited
Subsidiaries
Advances Granted
Refer Note 1
0.00
6.80
6.80
7
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
Prajay Land Capital Private Limited
Associates
Advances Granted
Refer Note 1
0.00
0.92
0.93
Secunderabad Golf and Leisure
8
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
Resorts Private Limited
Wholly Owned Subsidiaries
Advances Granted
Refer Note 1
118.01
1,418.22
1536.23
9
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
D Vijaysen Reddy
Promoter
Professional Fees Payable
Refer Note 1
21.00
37.80
50.40
10
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
D Vijaysen Reddy
Promoter
Deposit Given
Refer Note 1
−
550.00
550.00
Prajay Velocity Developers Private
11
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
Limited
Other related party
Repayment of Advances Given
Refer Note 1
80.27
292.71
212.44
12
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
Prajay Kamanwala Developers
Other related party
Advances Received
Refer Note 1
−
2.50
2.50
13
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
Prajay Binjusaria Estates
Other related party
Repayment of Advances Given
Refer Note 1
75.48
89.97
14.49
14
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
Prajay Properties Private Limited
Associates
Repayment of Advances Granted
Refer Note 1
95.90
229.16
133.26
15
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
Prajay Holdings Private Limited
Subsidiaries
Advance Granted
Refer Note 1
250.97
2,526.45
2,777.42
Prajay Retail Properties
16
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
PrivateLimited
Subsidiaries
Repayment of Advances Granted
Refer Note 1
0.01
905.98
905.97
17
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
D Vijaysen Reddy
Promoter
Advances Received
Refer Note 1
2.63
1,491.99
1,494.62
18
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
Vijaysena Construction Company
Other related party
Advances Received
Refer Note 1
167.71
280.45
448.16
19
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
Umbrella Water Proofing
Other related party
Advances received
Refer Note 1
−
7.23
7.23
20
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited
Design Experiment
Other related party
Advances received
Refer Note 1
−
30.55
30.55
Total (of Note 6b)
