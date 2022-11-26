Advanced search
    531746   INE505C01016

PRAJAY ENGINEERS SYNDICATE LIMITED

(531746)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
13.41 INR   -1.03%
03:35aPrajay Engineers Syndicate : Related Party Transaction
PU
09/05Prajay Engineers Syndicate Names New Chairman
MT
08/11Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prajay Engineers Syndicate : Related Party Transaction

11/26/2022 | 03:35am EST
26-11-2022

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Corporate Relations Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Fort, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400051

Stock Code: 531746

Stock Code: PRAENG

ISIN No: INE505C01016

ISIN No: INE505C01016

Subject: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 23 (9) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 23 (9) of the SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015, Please find the enclosed disclosure on Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 30-09-2022 in the format as specified under SESI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMDl/CIR/P/2021/662 dated November 22, 2021.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

SIVA KUMAR Digitally signed by SIVA KUMAR

TELIKICHARL TELIKICHARLA

  1. Date: 2022.11.26 13:18:12 +05'30'

T. Siva Kumar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

(Enclosure: as stated above)

PRAJAY ENGINEERS SYNDICATE LIMITED

DISCLOSURE OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(In accordance with Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015)

(Rs. In Lakh)

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the

related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or

investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to

be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was

Details of the party (listed entity

undertaken.

In case monies are due to

In case any financial

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits,

/subsidiary) entering into the

Details of the counterparty

Value of the

either party as a result of the

indebtedness is incurred

advances or investments

Name

Name

Relationship of the counterparty

Value of

Opening

Closing

Nature of

Cost

Tenure

Nature

Interest Rate (%)

Tenure

Secured/ unsecured

Purpose for

with the listed entity or its

related party

balance

balance As

indebtedne

(loan/

which the

transaction

S.No.

subsidiary

Type of related party transaction

transaction as

As on

on 31/3/2022

ss (loan/

advance/

funds will be

approved by

during the

01/10/2021

issuance of

inter-

utilised by the

reporting

the audit

debt/ any

corporate

ultimate

period

committee

other etc.)

deposit/

recipient of

investment

funds (end-

usage)

1

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

K Ravi Kumar

Non-Executive Director

Professional Fees

Refer Note 1

6.00

Non-Executive Director and

2

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

D Rohit Reddy

Related to Promoter

Professional Fees Payable

Refer Note 1

18.00

21.60

24.80

3

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

P Bhaskar Rao

Key Management Personnel

Remuneration

Refer Note 1

5.97

4

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

T Siva Kumar

Key Management Personnel

Remuneration

Refer Note 1

4.81

5

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

D Sharmila Reddy

Relative of Promoter

Professional Fees Payable

Refer Note 1

12.00

6

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

Prajay Developers Private Limited

Subsidiaries

Advances Granted

Refer Note 1

0.00

6.80

6.80

7

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

Prajay Land Capital Private Limited

Associates

Advances Granted

Refer Note 1

0.00

0.92

0.93

Secunderabad Golf and Leisure

8

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

Resorts Private Limited

Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

Advances Granted

Refer Note 1

118.01

1,418.22

1536.23

9

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

D Vijaysen Reddy

Promoter

Professional Fees Payable

Refer Note 1

21.00

37.80

50.40

10

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

D Vijaysen Reddy

Promoter

Deposit Given

Refer Note 1

550.00

550.00

Prajay Velocity Developers Private

11

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

Limited

Other related party

Repayment of Advances Given

Refer Note 1

80.27

292.71

212.44

12

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

Prajay Kamanwala Developers

Other related party

Advances Received

Refer Note 1

2.50

2.50

13

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

Prajay Binjusaria Estates

Other related party

Repayment of Advances Given

Refer Note 1

75.48

89.97

14.49

14

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

Prajay Properties Private Limited

Associates

Repayment of Advances Granted

Refer Note 1

95.90

229.16

133.26

15

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

Prajay Holdings Private Limited

Subsidiaries

Advance Granted

Refer Note 1

250.97

2,526.45

2,777.42

Prajay Retail Properties

16

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

PrivateLimited

Subsidiaries

Repayment of Advances Granted

Refer Note 1

0.01

905.98

905.97

17

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

D Vijaysen Reddy

Promoter

Advances Received

Refer Note 1

2.63

1,491.99

1,494.62

18

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

Vijaysena Construction Company

Other related party

Advances Received

Refer Note 1

167.71

280.45

448.16

19

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

Umbrella Water Proofing

Other related party

Advances received

Refer Note 1

7.23

7.23

20

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

Design Experiment

Other related party

Advances received

Refer Note 1

30.55

30.55

Total (of Note 6b)

858.76

7,892.33

8,195.80

Note 1.

Note 2.

Note 3.

Note 4

As per the Companies Act, 2013 and as Approved by the Audit Committee, Board of Directors and Shareholders as applicable. The PAN details are not to be included in the disclosure pursuant to guidance note issued by the stock exchange.

Opening Balance as on 31/03/2022 includeds amount pertaining to transaction happened in ealier period. Closing Balances as on 30/09/2022 includeds amount pertaining to transaction happened in ealier period.

VIJAYSEN REDDY DANTAPALLY

Digitally signed by

VIJAYSEN REDDY DANTAPALLY Date: 2022.11.26 12:14:09 +05'30'

Disclaimer

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 08:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
